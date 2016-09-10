Four to be inducted into Hall of Fame

UNION COUNTY — Two former Union High School athletes, a former Jonesville High School athlete, and a former Lockhart High School athlete are being inducted into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Union County High School District announced that the Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at half-time during the Union County-Ridge View game on Sept. 16. The inductees are Ashley Good, Ashley Jackson, DJ Humphries, and Doug Guinn.

Ashley Good

One of the most talented and versatile female athletes ever to play in Union County, Ashley was a four sport star at Jonesville High School from 2001 thru 2006. She also played tennis at Union High School for three years.

On the basketball court, Ashley was named all-region as a freshman and sophomore. She was selected as the best all-around player and was the Herald Journal’s Player of the Year in 2004. Ashley was the team MVP in the 11th grade and won the Coaches Award as a senior. She finished her basketball career at Jonesville with an incredible 1000 plus points and rebounds.

Ashley accumulated the most track points every year for 6 consecutive years. She was all-region as a sophomore in the 100m hurdles & long jump and was Region Player of the Year. Ashley was all-region in the 11th grade in the 100m hurdles, long jump, 100m & 200m dash and was named Region Runner of the Year. As a senior, Ashley was named Region Female Athlete of the Year. She was a 7 time state champion for gold in the long jump and 100M hurdles.

Ashley earned a full scholarship to Clemson in track and graduated in 2010.

Ashley is a member of the Army National Guard and is working toward earning her law degree. She lives in Charlotte and works for Wells Fargo.

We proudly induct Ashley Good into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Ashley Jackson

A three sport standout at Union High School from 2000 thru 2003, Ashley began running on the cross country team in the seventh grade and competed for six years. She was named to the all-region cross country squad for three consecutive years and was named All-State as a freshman.

A four year starter in basketball, Ashley was named best offensive player for the Yellow Jackets during her junior year and was selected to play in the East/West All Star game at the end of her senior season.

Perhaps best remembered for her skills on the soccer field, Ashley was selected as the best offensive player for all four years at Union High School. She was also named to the all-region team for four consecutive years and was the Herald Journal soccer player of the year in 2003.

Ashley finished her soccer career as the all-time leading scorer for Union High with an impressive 152 goals scored. She also holds the record for most goals scored in a single game with an amazing 7 goals.

Ashley attended North Greenville College and was offensive player of the year in 2004. She currently works with Union Disability & Special Needs.

We proudly induct Ashley Jackson into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

DJ Humphries

A four sport athlete at Union High from 1994 thru 1997, DJ became a two sport standout in football and basketball his junior and senior years.

In football, DJ was the RBI leader (sacks, tackles for loss, TDs, etc.) in both the 11th and 12th grades. As a senior he was named to the all-area defensive unit and was the Region III 3A Football Player of the Year. He finished his senior year by being selected to play in the North/South All Star football game.

As a sophomore, DJ was MVP in basketball, named to two all-tournament teams and was an all-region selection. During his junior year, DJ was once again MVP & repeated as an all-region selection in basketball. He ended his prep career as team MVP, All-Area, SCBCA All-State, and Region III 3A Basketball Player of the Year. DJ was selected to play in the North/South All Star basketball game. He received the prestigious Steve Sanders award for outstanding athletic & academic achievement. A two sport star at Presbyterian College, DJ earned all-region and all-conference honors in basketball his senior year.

DJ and his wife Aledra live in Charlotte and have 5 children: DJ junior, Dionna, Ava, Ashten and Diem. He currently works as an analyst for CGI .

We proudly induct DJ Humphries into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Doug Guinn

A four sport letterman at Lockhart High School from 1982 thru 1985, Doug is best known for his abilities on the track and baseball field.

Doug was named all-conference in track as a freshman and was also honored the next three years as all-conference. He was the 2nd runner-up upper-state pole vault in 1984 and upper-state champion in the pole vault his senior year. Doug finished second at the state meet.

An all-conference selection in baseball for three consecutive years, Doug was both a prolific hitter as well as pitcher. Doug led the Red Devils in hitting his junior and senior years with .432 and .516 batting averages and was also team MVP for both years. He was named as the best left-handed pitcher for the all area team in 1983, 84 and 85. In 1985, Doug was honorable mention left handed pitcher All-State team. His career pitching stats include a 28 and 8 won /loss record with a .858 ERA and 317 strikeouts. He also had an impressive .413 batting average with 19 home-runs and 81 stolen bases.

Doug is self-employed and he and his wife Tammy have been married for 23 years. They have two children, Eric and Phillip.

We proudly induct Doug Guinn into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UCHS-YJ.jpg

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County High School.

This story courtesy of Union County High School.