The only way to get to Heaven

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m.: Pacolet River Baptist Church Association Missionary Quarterly Meeting will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church. Joyce Walker, President. Rev. James Mason, Moderator.

Sunday, Sept. 11

10 a.m. Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will hold Homecoming. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow the service. The speaker will be Rev. Frank Kentrell who served as the church’s pastor in the late 1960s. All friends, family members, and former members are invited to come and enjoy the day with us.

11 a.m.: Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate an Appreciation Service for their pastor, Rev. James E. Curenton Jr. during the Worship Service. The speaker will be Rev. Leon Hardgrove of Greenville.

11 a.m.: New Hope A.M.E. Zion Church will be observing their Pastor Appreciation Day. Your are welcome.

Rev. Ronnie B. McCrorey, Pastor.

2 p.m.: The Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to worship with us during our Annual Deacons and Trustees Celebration.

The guest speaker for this occasion will be Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor of New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville along with his congregation.

We are anticipating a very High Spirit Filled time in our Lord.

If you are unable to attend, please pray with us that this program is a success.

Because Jesus Lives.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Deacon Kerlinzo Nash, Chairman.

Sunday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church invites you to come and fellowship with us during our Annual Revival Services.

Our Sunday evening services will begin at 6 p.m. with the message to be delivered by Dr. Bryant Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church, Laurens. He is a Union native.

Monday-Thursday evening services will be begin at 7 p.m. with the message to delivered by Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, a mega church with over 6,000 or more members. Dr. Jackson is also the chairman of the Morris College Trustee Board, Sumter.

Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Outreach Deliverance Church, 4317 King-Kennedy Street, Carlisle, will “Worship Xplosion 2016.” The theme will be “Bringing Back The Fear Of God.”

Featured speaker will be Minister Will Lewis of Gary, Indiana, a “dynamic orator and psalmist.”

The event will be a “combined praise and worship ministries” and include “a heart-wrenching skit,” prize giveaways and more.

“Worship, praise, and a life changing word. You don’t want to miss this free event.”

Eddie M. McConnell, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18

12:30 p.m.: The Culinary Committee of Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will sell dinners beginning Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

The meal will consist of cabbage or green beans, macaroni and cheese, rice and gravy, Salisbury Steak and gravy or fried chicken, homemade desserts, drinks, and rolls.

Eat in or take out. Dinners will be $8 per plate.

Call Ms. Viola Rice at 864-427-2246 for takeout orders or more information.

3 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will hold Family and Friends Day.

Dr. Derrick Barksdale of Ducan Creek Baptist Church of Laurens will be the speaker.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

3 p.m.: Corinth Baptist Church will hold its annual Revival.

Rev. Lewis Duckett of Galilee Baptist Church in Blacksburg will be the revivalist

Rev. JA Calhoun, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18-Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

There will be a covered dish supper Sunday at 12:30 p.m. following the morning service. Everyone is invited to stay for the fellowship over in the Family Life Building. Please bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Sunday Evening Service begins our revival at 7 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Revival will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. The following ministers will bring the message the following evenings:

• Monday — Rev. David Bauknight, Grace United Methodist Church.

• Tuesday — Rev. Mike Scales, Carlisle United Methodist Church and Whitmire United Methodist Church.

• Wednesday — Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

There will be special music each night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

2:15 p.m.: The Maple Ridge Baptist Church will have Annual Ushers Day program. The speaker for this occasion is Rev. Geoffrey Stevens of the Red Hill Baptist Church please come out and worship with us.

