‘Ignite the Adventure” Saturday

UNION — A Cub Scouts recruiting event at Grace United Methodist Church Saturday morning will be a “hands on” experience that will give parents and their children an opportunity to make and launch rockets.

Taylor Thomas, Daniel Morgan Sr. District Executive for the Boy Scouts of America Palmetto Council, said that Saturday’s recruitment event is for Cub Scout Pack 42 which meets at Grace United Methodist Church. Thomas said that the event, which is called “Ignite the Adventure,” will give boys interested in joining the Cub Scouts and their parents an introduction to Scouting that will not just give them opportunity to sign-up, but to also do a project together. He said this will make this recruitment event different from those of the past.

“In the past we have done our signings at the school, usually on a Thursday,” Thomas said. “The parents would come in, sign-up their children and then get involved in a local pack.

“This year will be more of a hands-on event to show what Scouting is all about and what activities there are for Cub Scouts,” he said. “Every boy that comes will be given a model rocket that they’ll build with their parents and launch that day.”

Thomas said that after everyone launches their rockets, Pack 42 will begin signing up new Cub Scouts. He said that it costs $8 to join the Cub Scouts which is open to boys in the 1st through 5th grades.

For those that cannot make it to Saturday’s recruitment event, Thomas said they can register online at www.ignitetheadventure.org.

The “Ignite the Adventure” Cub Scout recruitment event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cub Scout Pack 42 meets at Grace United Methodist Church on Mondays at 7 p.m.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

