Back To School Bash a success

JONESVILLE — The Second Annual Back To School Bash was a success and the churches involved in sponsoring it are hoping to sponsor a third one next year.

Oakbrook Community Church and Jonesville Baptist Church sponsored the event which was held Aug. 28 at the old Jonesville High School football field.

The event offered four hours of family-friendly fun that included:

• A visit by Regional One which landed on the football field followed by a presentation by its crew about the helicopter and the emergency medical services it provides.

• A car show in the parking lot of the Jonesville Municipal Complex which is adjacent to the football field.

• A bouncy house and an inflatable slide and other activities for children including games and face painting.

• Food and drink including hamburgers, hot dogs, and snow cones.

• Gospel singing and door prizes.

The goal of the churches sponsoring the event was to reach out to the community and the pastors of both churches said they felt that goal was achieved.

“It went very good, I was pleased,” Rev. Scott Cannon, Pastor of Jonesville Baptist Church, said. “We had a good turnout and we were able to accomplish our goal of showing the community God’s love.

“I think everybody had a good time there,” he said. “We got a lot of positive feedback. Our people enjoyed doing it. It was just a great day.”

Rev. Randy Burgess, Pastor of Oakbrook Community Church, said he felt the event was successful, not only in providing those in attendance with a good time, but also in reaching out to those in the community who without a church family.

“I thought it went well,” Burgess said. “We had a lot of people who showed up who were unchurched and wanted to show them that the churches love them and there is a place for them.”

Cannon and Burgess both said they hope that the churches will be able to sponsor a third Back To School Bash next year.

Charles Warner | The Union Times There was a large turnout for the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash at the old Jonesville High School football field. Among those attending was Jordan Ivey, 5 weeks, who attended with her mother, Brittany Ivey. This was Jordan's first Back To School Bash, but while it was an afternoon of family friendly fun, Jordan looks like she's taking it all in stride and is more interested in taking a nap. Charles Warner | The Union Times A car show in the parking lot of the Jonesville Municipal Complex was the first thing to greet those arriving for the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash at the old Jonesville High School football field. Charles Warner | The Union Times These old hot rods were among the many automobiles on display at the car show in the Jonesville Municipal Complex parking lot during the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash. Charles Warner | The Union Times These children look like they are having a good time bouncing up and down in the bouncy house at the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash in Jonesville. Charles Warner | The Union Times Noah Benjamin Grimes gets his face painted by Emily Hood during the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash at the only Jonesville High School football field. Charles Warner | The Union Times A cute little dinosaur adorns the face of Noah Benjamin Grimes at the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash in Jonesville. Charles Warner | The Union Times Like any other family friendly event, the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash just wouldn't have been complete without an inflatable slide. Here some children clamber up the steps on one side while others slide down. Charles Warner | The Union Times Aug. 28 was a hot day and so something cold to drink was in order and there's little that's colder than a nice snow cone. Here Brad Thompson makes a snow cone for Abbie Kerr during the Back To School Bash at the old Jonesville High School football field. Charles Warner | The Union Times Regional One comes in for a landing on the old Jonesville High School football field during the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash. Charles Warner | The Union Times A member of the Regional One flight crew talks about the helicopter and the services it provides during the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash in Jonesville. Charles Warner | The Union Times Brynlee Epps attended the Aug. 28 Back To School Bash with "Ace," her 10-week-old dog. The event, which was held on the old Jonesville High School football field, was Ace's first back to school bash and Brynlee took around the field to visit and enjoy all the activities offered.

