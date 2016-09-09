MES Students of the Quarter

UNION — Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announced the Students of the Quarter for the first nine weeks of the 2016-2017 school year.

Students of the Quarter are selected for the 5K, 1st, 2nd 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades. They are selected by their teachers based on their positive attitudes, work habits, and willingness to help others.

5K-2nd Grades

Congratulations to the following students who have been named Students of the Quarter for the 5K, 1st, and 2nd grades:

• Madeline Rodriguez

• Shanya Jeter

• Colton Anthony

• Dallas Lott

• Zach Williams

• Bri’Ona Smith

• Kemiyah Harden

• Isaiah Garland

• Ani’Ja Grubbs

• Marie Richardson

• Brayden West

3rd-5th Grades

Congratulations to the following students who have been named Students of the Quarter for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades:

• Hannah Robinson

• Lamarcus Littlejohn

• Shawan Yarbrough

• Drake Sealy

• Evan Payne

• Ben Fowler

• Brayden Dowis

• Yazamine Rice

• Norah Greer

• Steven Revis

Photo Courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary is pleased to recognize the following students for being selected as Students of the Quarter for the first nine weeks. These special Monarch Stars were selected by their teachers for being positive, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Madeline Rodriguez, Shanya Jeter, Colton Anthony, Dallas Lott, Zach Williams, Bri’Ona Smith, Kemiyah Harden, Isaiah Garland, Ani’Ja Grubbs, and Marie Richardson. Not pictured but equally deserving of cognition was Brayden West. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC02396.jpg Photo Courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary is pleased to recognize the following students for being selected as Students of the Quarter for the first nine weeks. These special Monarch Stars were selected by their teachers for being positive, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Madeline Rodriguez, Shanya Jeter, Colton Anthony, Dallas Lott, Zach Williams, Bri’Ona Smith, Kemiyah Harden, Isaiah Garland, Ani’Ja Grubbs, and Marie Richardson. Not pictured but equally deserving of cognition was Brayden West. Photo Courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary is pleased to announce that the following students have received the distinction of being named Students of the Quarter for the first nine weeks of the 2016-2017 school year. These students were selected by their teachers based on their positive attitudes, work habits, and willingness to help others. Congratulations Star Students to Hannah Robinson, Lamarcus Littlejohn, Shawn Yarbrough, Drake Sealy, Evan Payne, Ben Fowler, Bradyen Dowis, Yazamine Rice, Norah Greer, and Steven Revis. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC02380.jpg Photo Courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary is pleased to announce that the following students have received the distinction of being named Students of the Quarter for the first nine weeks of the 2016-2017 school year. These students were selected by their teachers based on their positive attitudes, work habits, and willingness to help others. Congratulations Star Students to Hannah Robinson, Lamarcus Littlejohn, Shawn Yarbrough, Drake Sealy, Evan Payne, Ben Fowler, Bradyen Dowis, Yazamine Rice, Norah Greer, and Steven Revis.

For the first nine weeks of the school year

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Monarch Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Monarch Elementary School.