Students study solar power

UNION — A virtually unlimited, environmentally-friendly source of green enery and the means of harnessing it was the subject of a study by a group of very special students last week.

The Gifted and Talents students in Mrs. Hughey’s 3rd and 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School investigated the use of solar power. They explored the possibilities of using the sun to provide energy for our use each day in our homes as well as our school.

Future solar devices range from using sunlight to warm houses to the latest technological advances such as photovoltaic solar power clothing that could be used to charge our personal electronics.

Students also made solar ovens that will allow them to make S’mores while in class.

Courtesy photo Curtis Earl Hames, Malachi Gibson and Lillian Turner all check the thermometer to see if they had a temperature increase in their science investigation. The three are among the Gifted and Talented students in Mrs. Hughey's 3rd and 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School. The student spent last week study solar power and the means of harnessing it.

Courtesy photo Foster Park Elementary School 5th graders Triston Yi, Ashtyn Song, Stewart Wagner, Hallie Brewington, and Caleb Graham, adjust their ovens to get the optimal sun exposure. They were among the students at FPES who last week studied solar power and the means of harnessing it.

Use solar ovens to make S’mores

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

