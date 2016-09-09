Recruiting foster, adoptive families

SPARTANBURG — The University of South Carolina Upstate Child Protection Training Center in collaboration with the Department of Social Services will host a recruitment event for individuals who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive families from 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics.

USC Upstate’s training center received a $69,875 grant from DSS and was one of six universities chosen to help address the need for foster and adoptive parents across the state. USC Upstate’s center will use the grant to further its mission of addressing the critical needs of children in the Upstate.

DSS reports reports a tremendous need for foster homes and adoptive families across the state. Most children from the Upstate who are placed in foster homes end up being placed out side of the county due to the overwhelming need for foster and adoptive families in the area.

“Currently, there is one available foster home in the Upstate for every three children in need,” said Jennifer Parker, director of the USC Upstate Child Protection Training Center. “By collaborating with DSS, we will expand the number of homes in our community and decrease the number of out-of-county foster home placements.”

To become a foster parent, DSS requires that interested parties be at least 21, be able to pass a criminal background check and a DSS check, have an adequate income, demonstrate some parenting skills, pass a fire and health inspection of your home and to receive 14 hours of training through DSS.

For more information on how to become a foster and/or adoptive family, please visit http://www.scfamilies.org.

For more information on this event, contact Harley Porter, project coordinator for Foster Parent Recruitment, at (864) 503-7047 or hporter@uscupstate.edu.

