Uniquely Union starts Friday

UNION — Friday and Saturday will be two days of music, food, and fun with the 2016 Uniquely Union Festival in downtown Union.

Friday

The festival gets under way Friday at 3 p.m. with the following musical performances and other activities taking place on the Main Stage at the USC Union Patrons’ Park:

• 3-4 p.m. — Dazed Renegade

• 5-6 p.m. — Highway 49 Band

• 8-8:30 p.m. — Opening Ceremony

• 8:30-10 p.m. — Justin McCorkle Band

In addition to the activities on the Main Stage, the festival will also have a Kidz Zone in the USC Union Central Building parking lot which will offer the following fun activities for the kids from 3-7 p.m.:

• Inflatabales including Frozen, Justice League, Kiddie Animal Land, Hamster balls, 4-person trampoline, a 26’ Lindy Dry Slide, and a Rock Climbing Wall.

• There will also be a DJ providing music throughout the day.

Saturday

The festival continues Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. with the following musical performances and other activities which will take place on the Main Stage in the USC Union Patrons’ Park:

11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Mellow Night

12:45-1:45 p.m. — United Sound Entertainment

2:45-3:45 p.m. — Mattie Phifer

4-5 p.m. — BBQ Cook-Off Awards

5:30-6:30 p.m. — JaE

8-9:30 p.m. — Mill Billy Blues

Kidz Zone

The Kidz Zone will open an hour earlier at 10 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. offering once again the inflatables for children to play on that were part of Friday’s activities including Frozen, Justice League, Kiddie Animal Land, Hamster balls, 4-Person Trampoline, 26’ Lindy Dry Slide, and a Rock Climbing Wall.

There will also be a dunking booth with candidates for local office sitting to be dunked.

Vendors

Both days will feature merchandise and food vendors, fine arts and crafts, sponsors and non-profits set up along North Mountain Street

They will be there from 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

Barbecue

Barbecue and the competition to see who can cook the best barbecue has long been a staple of Uniquely Union and this year is no different.

As in years past, the festival will host a Southern BBQ Network sanctioned BBQ competition. The schedule for the competition is as follows:

Cookers will meet Friday at 4 p.m. in the judge’s quarters in the USC Union Main Building. (Enter from the parking lot.) This will be followed by Anything Butt Savory Turn-In at 6:30 p.m. and the Anything Butt Sweet Turn-In at 7:30 p.m.

The competition continues Saturday with the following:

• 11 a.m. — Pork Turn-In

• 11:30 a.m. — Chicken Turn-In

• 12 p.m. — Ribs Turn-In

• 12:30 p.m. — Kidz Q and Sauce Turn-In

• 1 p.m. — Tasters’ Choice*

• 4 p.m. — Cook-Off Awards

* Tasters’ Choice tickets are available at Welcome Center on North Mountain Street.

In announcing the festival schedule, Festival Chair Kim Lawson recommended that while they are in the downtown area, those attending Uniquely Union should also “take a stroll down Union’s beautiful and historical Main Street” and visit the following:

• USC Union Bookstore — Get your Bantam and Gamecock gear, gifts, Yeti cups and more!

• Union County Museum — Stroll through Union’s history and cool off.

• Friends of the Library Bookstore — Stop in and discover great deals on used books.

• Variety of gift shops, clothing and jewelry stores and more!

For more information about the Uniquely Union Festival call Festival Chair Kim Lawson at 864-680-7526.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The 2016 Uniquely Union Festival will be held Friday and Saturday. The festival will feature two days of food, fun, and music. It will be held in downtown Union on the USC Union campus. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web1_IMG_0001Festival.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The 2016 Uniquely Union Festival will be held Friday and Saturday. The festival will feature two days of food, fun, and music. It will be held in downtown Union on the USC Union campus.

Two days of food, fun, and music

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.