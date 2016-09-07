NAACP Community Day a success

UNION — Monday evening for those attending the NAACP’s Voter Registration and Community Day was a time of food, fun, fellowship and the opportunity to meet and speak with candidates seeking their votes and, if needed, register to vote in the November general election.

Sponsored by the Union County Branch of the NAACP, Voter Regisration and Community Day was held on the site of the old Cohen Street and McBeth schools on Union Boulevard behind the Dixie Curb Market. The purpose of the event was to give the public the opportunity to enjoy an evening of food, fun, fellowship, music and information while also hearing from the candidates running for both partisan and non-partisan offices in Union County.

Rev. Michael Glenn, President of the Union County Branch of the NAACP, said Tuesday he was pleased with how the event turned out.

“We were pleased with the response considering it was a holiday,” Glenn said. “We wanted to provide a venue or event for those who did not go out of town or have a family gathering or who might have left a gathering earlier.

“I was also pleased with the response of the candidates who showed up and stayed throughout the event and participated in the activities,” he said. “We had both candidates for sheriff — David Taylor and Jeff Bailey. We had both candidates for Clerk of Court — Amy Austin and Melanie Lawson. We had Tommy Mann for District 42 and we had Tommy Anthony for Mayor of the City of Union.”

Glenn said the site for the event was chosen because of its significance to the community.

“We held the event on a site which was important to the community — the former site of the former McBeth and Cohen Street schools,” Glenn said. “McBeth housed third and fourth grades while Cohen Street housed fifth and sixth grades. Cohen Street was also the first Sims High School. There is a historical marker on the site commemorating that.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times Democratic Union County Clerk of Court candidate Melanie Lawson (left) and Republican Union County Clerk of Court candidate Amy Austin (right) chat during Voter Registration and Community Day Monday evening. Event draws several local candidates

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

