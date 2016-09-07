‘Dreams of the Waking World’

UNION — The art of Sheldon Bennett and the artist himself will be honored with a reception at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union this Thursday at 10 a.m.

“Dreams of a the Waking World” is an exhibit of Bennett’s work on display at the UCAC Art Gallery through Sept. 19.

A leaflet discussing Bennett’s work includes a brief biography of the artist, stating that he was born in Rich Square, North Carolina in 1930. Following service in the US Navy, the leaflet states Bennett graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1964 with a degree in mechanical engineering. For the next several decades he worked as textile plant engineer.

Bennett took up art in the 1990 and has since worked with oil, acrylic, charcoal and other media. He has live in rural Union County since 1988.

In the section about his art, the leaflet states that the “fragmented images and narratives” in Bennett’s art “form both a means and a message. “As a way of storytelling, his canvasses defy the logic of everyday life, the merely functional, and the wearying ordinariness of categories. Instead, Bennett’s work reaches toward the rawness and vigor found in lyric associations unmediated by conscious attempts at representations or meaning. Yet the canvasses bristle with insight into fugitive states of mind and the liminal spaces between dreams and what we perceive to be real and present.”

Those works are on display through Sept. 19 at the Art Gallery which will be the site of Thursday’s reception honoring Bennett and his work and giving the public the opportunity to not only view his art, but to also meet the artist himself.

For more Thursday’s reception and about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817.

Charles Warner | The Union Times "Turbaned Lady" is one of the paintings by Union County artist Sheldon Bennett currently on display in the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

