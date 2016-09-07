Be physically and spiritually clean

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m.: Pacolet River Baptist Church Association Missionary Quarterly Meeting will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church. Joyce Walker, President. Rev. James Mason, Moderator.

Sunday, Sept. 11

10 a.m. Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will hold Homecoming. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow the service. The speaker will be Rev. Frank Kentrell who served as the church’s pastor in the late 1960s. All friends, family members, and former members are invited to come and enjoy the day with us.

11 a.m.: Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate an Appreciation Service for their pastor, Rev. James E. Curenton Jr. during the Worship Service. The speaker will be Rev. Leon Hardgrove of Greenville.

2 p.m.: The Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to worship with us during our Annual Deacons and Trustees Celebration.

The guest speaker for this occasion will be Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor of New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville along with his congregation.

We are anticipating a very High Spirit Filled time in our Lord.

If you are unable to attend, please pray with us that this program is a success.

Because Jesus Lives.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Deacon Kerlinzo Nash, Chairman.

Sunday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church invites you to come and fellowship with us during our Annual Revival Services.

Our Sunday evening services will begin at 6 p.m. with the message to be delivered by Dr. Bryant Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church, Laurens. He is a Union native.

Monday-Thursday evening services will be begin at 7 p.m. with the message to delivered by Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, a mega church with over 6,000 or more members. Dr. Jackson is also the chairman of the Morris College Trustee Board, Sumter.

Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Outreach Deliverance Church, 4317 King-Kennedy Street, Carlisle, will “Worship Xplosion 2016.” The theme will be “Bringing Back The Fear Of God.”

Featured speaker will be Minister Will Lewis of Gary, Indiana, a “dynamic orator and psalmist.”

The event will be a “combined praise and worship ministries” and include “a heart-wrenching skit,” prize giveaways and more.

“Worship, praise, and a life changing word. You don’t want to miss this free event.”

Eddie M. McConnell, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18-Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

There will be a covered dish supper Sunday at 12:30 p.m. following the morning service. Everyone is invited to stay for the fellowship over in the Family Life Building. Please bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Sunday Evening Service begins our revival at 7 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Revival will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. The following ministers will bring the message the following evenings:

• Monday — Rev. David Bauknight, Grace United Methodist Church.

• Tuesday — Rev. Mike Scales, Carlisle United Methodist Church and Whitmire United Methodist Church.

• Wednesday — Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

There will be special music each night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

Charles Warner | The Union Times It is said that cleanliness is next to godliness and so we should always strive to be as clean as possible, not only physically, but spiritually as well. Physical cleanliness can keep us from getting sick from the germs that are always present in the physical world. Spiritual cleanliness can keep us safe from the lure and temptations of sin that surround us throughout our lives. For physical cleanliness, the regular use of soap and hot water is the key to staying clean, to staying healthy. For spiritual cleanliness, accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and seeking His guidance each and every day through the study of the Bible, his holy word, and speaking directly to Him through prayer, is the key to being cleansed of sin, to having a healthy moral and spiritual life. So bathe every day to be physically clean and pray every day to be spiritually clean.