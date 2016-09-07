Yellow Jackets face Vikings Friday

UNION COUNTY — Coming off last week’s win over York, Union County will go on the road to face Spartanburg this Friday.

The Yellow Jackets took advantage of several mistakes by York to secure a victory of 23-13.

Union County quarterback Brandon Thompson had 15 carries for 150 yards and threw for 197 yards, recording a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

During the first half of the game, the Yellow Jackets returned two York fumbles which allowed drives in which resulted in touchdowns by both Thompson and Markevious Glenn. Union County’s final score of the game was a 26-yard field goal by Blake Johnson, which was set up by a 65-yard run from Thompson.

Friday’s win on the road put Union County’s record at 2-1 for the season. This week, the Yellow Jackets will hit the road again, travelling to Spartanburg and taking on the Vikings. The Spartanburg Vikings are also 2-1 for the season, with wins over Summerville and T.L. Hanna, as well as last week’s loss to Etowah (of Woodstock, Ga.).

Friday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Photo by Sandy Moss The Union County Yellow Jackets will take on the Spartanburg Vikings this Friday. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Yellow-Jackets.jpg Photo by Sandy Moss The Union County Yellow Jackets will take on the Spartanburg Vikings this Friday.

By Derik Vanderford

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.

