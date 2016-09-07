Greer to be honored for racing career

UNION COUNTY — More than 50 years after his racing career began a Union County resident will be honored for the achievements of that career with a Hall of Fame induction this Friday.

Ed Greer, 77, began racing in 1960 when he entered a race in Newberry and finished second in the main and then won the consolation race. The following year he won the Track Championship in Greenwood and, in 1965, began driving Lee Paschal’s No. 45 Ford, finishing 9th in points at the August International Speedway and fourth in points in Columbia.

In 1966, Greer won the NASCAR Georgia State LMS Championship and would subsequently finish 10th in the NASCAR National LMS Championship. In 1967, Greer competed in the Permatex LMS race at Daytona.

After leaving the Paschal team, Greer drove the No. 8 car and went on to win the Newberry track championship in 1974.

These accomplishments will be recognized, celebrated and honored Friday when Greer is inducted into the 13th Annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Hall of Fame. The ceremony, which will be under way at 6 p.m., will be held at the Diamond Lakes Community Center in Hepzihah, Ga.

In addition to his racing, Greer, who makes his home on the Sardis Road in the Union area, had a distinguished career in the US Army Reserve and the South Carolina Army National Guard while also working the automotive field. Later he became an award-winning vocational instructor. In 2010 he was inducted into the National Guard Warrant Officer Hall of Fame.

Greer, who was married to the late Nina Sinclair Greer, has four children, Martha Bullard Sinclair, Vickie Horne Sineath, Edward Albert Greer, and Suzan Greer Anderson. He also has 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

For more about this story see upcoming editions of The Union Times and online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Courtesy photo Union County resident and former NASCAR driver Ed Greer will be inducted into the 13th Annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Hall of Fame this Friday. The induction ceremony will be held at Diamond Lakes Community Center in Hephzibah, Ga. Persons interested in attending the ceremony should call Harvey Tollison at 706-829-6825 about obtaining tickets. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Ed-Greer-pic-page-0.jpg Courtesy photo Union County resident and former NASCAR driver Ed Greer will be inducted into the 13th Annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Hall of Fame this Friday. The induction ceremony will be held at Diamond Lakes Community Center in Hephzibah, Ga. Persons interested in attending the ceremony should call Harvey Tollison at 706-829-6825 about obtaining tickets. Courtesy photo This is the car Ed Greer drove for Lee Paschalls at the Augusta International Raceway. Greer, a Union County resident and former NASCAR driver, will be inducted into the 13th Annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Hall of Fame this Friday. The induction ceremony will be held at Diamond Lakes Community Center in Hephzibah, Ga. Persons interested in attending the ceremony should call Harvey Tollison at 706-829-6825 about obtaining tickets. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Race-Car-page-0.jpg Courtesy photo This is the car Ed Greer drove for Lee Paschalls at the Augusta International Raceway. Greer, a Union County resident and former NASCAR driver, will be inducted into the 13th Annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Hall of Fame this Friday. The induction ceremony will be held at Diamond Lakes Community Center in Hephzibah, Ga. Persons interested in attending the ceremony should call Harvey Tollison at 706-829-6825 about obtaining tickets. Courtesy photo Ed Greer poses for a photo beside his car he drove while racing in NASCAR during his racing career. A Union County resident, Greer will be inducted into the 13th Annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Hall of Fame this Friday. The induction ceremony will be held at Diamond Lakes Community Center in Hephzibah, Ga. Persons interested in attending the ceremony should call Harvey Tollison at 706-829-6825 about obtaining tickets. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Ed-Greer-Car-page-0.jpg Courtesy photo Ed Greer poses for a photo beside his car he drove while racing in NASCAR during his racing career. A Union County resident, Greer will be inducted into the 13th Annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Hall of Fame this Friday. The induction ceremony will be held at Diamond Lakes Community Center in Hephzibah, Ga. Persons interested in attending the ceremony should call Harvey Tollison at 706-829-6825 about obtaining tickets.

Will be industed into Hall of Fame Friday