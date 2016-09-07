Wolverines fall to Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojans

MONETTA — The Whitmire Wolverines lost 50-12 to the Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojans on Labor Day in a game that was initially scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to Tropical Storm Hermine.

“We played uninspired for the most part, our kids showed up thinking it was a holiday. I have not had a whole lot of luck with weather makeups in my coaching career,” Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said. “There is just something bad about being off your normal schedule.”

The Wolverines struggled during the first half of the game and did not score. The Trojans scored 12 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second. During the third quarter the Trojans scored 12 points, followed by 13 in the fourth.

The Wolverines got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Holloman to Alan Mikel Stanley. Jaylen Brown added an 11-yard run for the Wolverines. Devin Vo led the team with 96 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Colton Evans was the defense leader during the game with eight tackles, one tackle for a loss and a blocked kick.

“Ridge Spring-Monetta did not do anything to help us. They are a very strong and talented Class A football team. They are one of the programs to measure yourself by,” Jenkins said. “Coach Kenny Lipsey, a Mid-Carolina grad and Wall of Fame member, has the Trojans playing an awesome brand of football. They are fundamentally sound and super physical.”

The Wolverines now have an overall record of 1-2 and will host Lewisville High School on Friday.

