Land transfers in Union County

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Clerk of Court recorded the following verified property transfers during the weeks of July 1-15.

— Parcel 1 with improvements and in the shape of a triangle containing .14 acre and Parcel 2 on the west side of Pine Ridge Road, 298 Alexander Road, Whitmire, from Zebulon Wayne White to Al De Lahica and Marianna De Lahica for $38,800.

— Lot 205 with improvements, 308 North 1st Street, Lockhart, from United Housing Connections to River Rat Properties LLC for $5,000.

— Tract No. 1 with improvements containing 81.10 acres less any conveyed instrument, Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union County, from Gregory Spencer to Jeffrey L. Cody for $64,750.

— Tract No. 1 with improvements containing 81.10 acres less any conveyed instrument, Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union County, from Monica Delamater to Jeffrey L. Cody for $64,750.

— A tract with improvements containing 46.78 acres, Putman Road, Buffalo, from R. Steve Lawson to Clayton Stephen Lawson and Nicholas Scott Lawson for $5.

— Lot No. 12 with improvements in the Wallace Manufacturing Company Village, 214 C. Street, Jonesville, from Ashley Gault to Vicki Toney for $2,000.

— A parcel with improvements containing 10.15 acres on the west side of SC 85 about one-fourth of a mile south of Putman Baptist Church fronting 242 feet on the west side, 158 Putman Road, Buffalo, from Rufus Stephen Lawson to Stephen Clayton Lawson, Nicholas Scott Lawson, Rufus Stephen Lawson Life Estate, and Brenda Stepp Lawson Life Estate for $5.

— Lot No. 38, Block A with improvements fronting 102.3 feet on the western side of Cambridge Drive, 215 Cambridge Drive, Union, from Wayne Brown to John J. Soley III for $61,750.

— Lot No. 9 with improvements lying on the northern side of PF Proposed Street now or formerly known as Gran Street, Union, from Monty Joe Bogan to Frank M. Hart and Nell G. Hart for $1,000.

— Lots P & 10 of Block C with improvements front aggregate 66 feet on the northern side of East Main Street, 1009 East Main Street, Union, from Billie M. Thornton and Mae C. Price to Timothy Wise and Jessica Wise for $36,200.

— A parcel with improvements containing 5.28 acres, Cedar Lane, Union County, from Jacob H. Johnston and Jacob H. Johnston and Terry Johnston for $5.

— Land with improvements containing 4.77 acres gross on the southwest side of SC 215 less any conveyances, Bogansville Township, from Nancy B. Cantrell now known as Nancy B. Hembree to Kaitlyn N. Long and Nigel Justin Long for $80,000.

— A lot situated on the northwest side of Worthy Street containing 0.478 acre, Worthy Street, Union County, from Norris Gregory and Sally R. Gregory to Ronald C. Gist for $3,500.

— A lot with improvements on the west side of South Mountain Street, 214 South Mountain Street, Union, from Mahan Chiropractic Clinic to Sparrow Family Chiropractic Clinic LLC for $95,000.

— A lot with improvements on the east side of Pineneedle Road, 416 Pineneedle Road, Union, from Live Well Financial Inc. to EMTY Properties LLC for $23,501.

— Lot 186 of Section C with improvements, Monarch Plant, Village of Monarch Mill, Union Township, from Union County Forfeited Land Commission to Harold Shannon Lee for $200.

— A lot with improvements containing 3.23 acres, 737 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, from Paulette W. Vaughan to Cody Eugene Belue and Paulette W. Vaughan Life Estate for $5.

— Two certain lots with improvements in the subdivision of John Cohen Property, Poppy Lane, Union Township, from Linda H. Greer to Jerry A. Brannon Sr. Co-Trustee, Kathy D. Brannon Co-Trustee, Jerry A. Brannon Sr. and Kathy Da. Brannon Joint Revocable Trust UA dated March 29, 2016 for $3,000.

— A parcel on East Main Street designated as 0.26 acre, East Main Street, Union County, from Daniel O’Shields and Kathy K. O’Shields to Rebecca L. Akers for $82,900.

— Lot 26 containing 1.13 acre front 215 feet on the southeast side of Unamed Road at the intersection of 151 Timberlake Road and State Road 44-362, 151 Timberlake Road, Union, from US Bank National Assocation Trustee, Successor Bank of America National Trustee, Successor Lasalle Bank NA Trustee, Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 1 Mortgage Pass Through Certificate Series 2007 1 to Southern Specialty Properties LLC for $19,500.

— Parcel No. 5 with improvements on the northern side of SC S 44-12, 2572 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, from Kelly C. Heatherly, Morgan Heatherly by Special Conservator, and Kelly C. Heatherly Special Conservator to Mark Shope in consideration of assumption of mortgage.

— Parcel No. 5 with improvements on the northern side of SC S 44-12, 2572 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, from Cole M. Heatherly to Mark Shope in consideration of the assumption of mortgage.

— Parcel No. 5 with improvements on the northern side of SC S 44-12, 2572 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, from Alex F. Heatherly to Mark Shope in consideration of the assumption of mortgage.

— Parcel No. 5 with improvements on the northern side of SC S 44-12, 2572 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, from Joseph E. Heatherly to Mark Shope in consideration of the assumption of mortgage.

— Lot B with improvements containing 1.475 acre and a 2007 Horton mobile home, 796 Bobby Faucet Road, Jonesville, from Lisa Millwood and David Millwood to Lisa Millwood, David Millwood, John M. Bailey, and Spring M. Bailey for $5.

— Land with improvements on the west side of South Church Street, 400 South Church Street, Union, from Marion R. & Russell D. Brooks Inc. to Renn Armani McBee for $2,400.

— A lot with improvements containing 1.09 acre less .47 acre, 136 Poppy Lane, Pacolet, from Evelyn Laugherty Frump to Maria L. Bradley and Suzanne L. Bruce for $5.

— A tract of a lane situated northeast of Monarch containing 6 acre, 178 Forty Nine Loop Circle, Union, from Special Referee William D. All II and Earl W. Green to Sid Williams Wylie for $20,000.

— Lot No. 16 containing 0.90 acre in Oakforest Subdivision, Union County, from David K. Wood Jr. to Heath L. Gregory for $125,190.

— Lot 237 Section B with improvements on the northwest side of Muro Avenue in the Monarch Plant Village, 102 East Munro Street, Union, from Joseph Marion Harris to Julia Harris Adams, Glenda Adams Life Estate, Joseph Marion Harris Life Estate for $5.

— Lot A Block 3 with improvements containing 0.88 acre at the intersection of Westmean Road and US 176, from Bria Company to Ronnie Mims and Carol Mims for $100,000.

— A lot with improvements containing .38 acre, 116 Highland Drive, Union, from Calvin H. Johnson and Christie K. Johnson to Kardarius K. Means for $83,000.

— A lot with improvements containing 1.06 acre, Old Pump Station Road, Union, from Cornelia R. Ford to Tony R. Harris and Cynthia F. Harris $1,590.

— A lot with improvements containing .82 acre and a 79 Mascot mobile home, 804 Linersville Road, Buffalo, from Dora Youngblood by ATIF and Peggy Hatfield as ATIF to Maisie Garner NAN for $27,000.

— A lot with improvements containing one acre, 624 Browns Creek Road, Union, from Special Referee Pete Diamaduros and William Bruce Bobo to T&C Properties LLC of Union for $67,800.

— A lot with improvements containing .49 acre and 1998 vehicle, 401 McBeth Street, Union, from Aubry Norris and Marsha Norris to Deborah Ann Lloyd for $9,500.

— A parcel with improvements containing 4 acres, Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Union County, from Melanie C. Barnett, Holly C. Lawson, and Dana C. Mason to Bruce W. White for $18,000.

— A parcel with improvements containing 6 acres, Goldville Road, Whitmire, from Louella W. Crosby to Louella W. Crosby and Kimberly C. Chick for $5.

— Lot Number 52 with improvements in the subdivision of Lockhart Mill, 1203 Old Union Road, Pinckney Township, from Ellen Pearl Sams to Mona Lanier for $20,000.

— A tract with improvements containing 10 acres less one acre conveyed, Santuc Township, from Special Referee Pete Diamaduros and Ervin Crosby to Tom Crosby and Delores C. Crosby for $13,400.

