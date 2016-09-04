Biblical Studies begins Sept. 12

UNION — Persons interested in better serving God and improving their knowledge and understanding of His Word will have the opportunity to do so when the Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies offers classes this fall at Welcome Baptist Church.

The Believer’s Institute was founded in 1969 as a correspondence study under the direction of Dr. Edward McAbee. On March 6, 2000 the first on campus classes were held in Gaffney, S.C. with a Bachelor of Biblical Studies degree being offered. In the winter semester of 2006, the Master of Biblical Studies program was opened for those who want to further their education. In 2013, the institute was moved from Gaffney to Welcome Baptist Church at 206 Nichols Avenue, Union.

The Fall Semester begins Sept. 12, 2016 at 6 p.m. The courses offered will be:

• American Baptist Heritage

• Historical Books

• I & II Thessalonians

Teaching Staff

• Dr. Robert Jarvis, Th.B., M.B.S., Th.D. (President), is a graduate of Trinity Baptist Bible College in Asheville, N.C. He earned his Master of Biblical Studies Degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies and his Doctorate from Andersonville Theological Seminary. He studied two years in the Engineering program of the University of North Carolina in Asheville. He taught for four years at Calvary Baptist Bible Institute in Greenwood. He has pastored Welcome Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina since 1995.

• Pastor Lee Franklin, A.B.S., M.B.S., earned an Associate of Biblical Studies degree from Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Georgia and a Master of Biblical Studies Degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies. He served as the Youth Director for Welcome Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina from 2006 to 2012. He now serves as the pastor of Glory Baptist Church in Buffalo.

• Pastor Joey Wampler, B.A., M.B.S.(Instructor), is a graduate of Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, S.C., attended Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute, and has received his Master of Biblical Studies Degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies. He served as Music Director of Northside Baptist Church in Gaffney under the direction of Dr. McAbee from 1999- 2003. He was pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Spartanburg, S.C. from 2003-2008. He now pastors Resurrection Baptist Church in Cowpens, S.C.

Degrees Offered

• Associate of Biblical Studies: This degree is granted upon the completion of 18 courses in the degree program. All requirements must be met for each course.

• Bachelor of Biblical Studies: This degree is granted upon the completion of 36 courses in the degree program. All requirements must be met for each course.

• Master of Biblical Studies: This degree is granted upon the successful completion of 54 courses in the degree program, the Standardized Bible Content Tests, and a thesis paper. All requirements for these must be met.

Program

The school year consists of Winter, Spring, and Fall semesters. Classes are set up on a six year rotating schedule, therefore students who want to earn a degree may enroll in the institute at the beginning of any semester. Classes are held on Monday nights from 6-9:30 p.m. Each Monday night consists of three class periods, a break time with snacks, and often a chapel service. Each Spring a graduation service will be held and degrees will be given to students who have met the requirements.

Contact

For more information about and/or to register for the fall semester, call Welcome Baptist Church at 864-427-3390.

Photo courtesy of the Believer's Institute for Biblical Studies The Believer's Institute for Biblical Studies Class of 2016 poses for a graduation picture earlier this year. Photo courtesy of the Believer's Institute for Biblical Studies These chairs are ready to be filled for the fall semester of the Believer's Institute for Biblical Studies which will get under way Sept. 12.

Believer’s Institute registering for fall semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies.

