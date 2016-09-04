Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Closed
The library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day weekend. The library will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
Pictures
If anyone has pictures from the interior of the Old Carnegie Library (pre-1985) please either drop them off at the library (they will not be returned) or email them to info@unionlibrary.org. This will assist us with our renovation plans.
Fall/Winter
Preschool Storytime
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140 ext. 302
September 6 — Mustache
September 13 — Chameleons
September 20 — Ocean
September 27 — Build a Bug
October 4 — Animals
October 11 — All About Me!
October 18 — Letters
October 25 — Halloween
November 1 — Shapes
November 8 — Presidents
November 15 — Thanksgiving
November 29 — Things that Go!
December 6 — Winter Clothes
December 13 — Christmas
New Books
(Available 9/7/16)
Adult Fiction
Liar Liar by M. J. Arlidge
Set Me Free by Miranda Beverly-Whittemore
Sting by Sandra Brown
The Selfless Act by Wanda E. Brunstetter
The Jealous Kind by James Lee Burke
Curious Minds by Janet Evanovich
Craving by Helen Hardt
Obsession by Helen Hardt
Sweet Tomorrows by Debbie Macomber
Always A Cowboy by Linda Lael Miller
Let’s Play Make-Believe by James Patterson
Chase by James Patterson
The Trial by James Patterson
Zoo II by James Patterson
Little Black Dress by James Patterson
First Star I See Tonight by Susan Elizabeth Phillips
Damaged by Lisa Scottoline
Childhood Sweethearts 2 by Jacob Spears
Rushing Waters by Danielle Steel
Family Tree by Susan Wiggs
Smooth Operator by Stuart Woods
Adult Non-Fiction
Worry-Free Living by Joyce Meyer
White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History Of Class In America by Nancy Isenberg
Young Adult/Teen Fiction
Invision by Sherrilyn Kenyon
Juvenile Fiction
The BFG by Roald Dahl
A New Class by Jarrett Krosoczka
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Parts One And Two by Jack Thorne
Children
Wherever You Are, My Love Will Find You by Nancy Tillman