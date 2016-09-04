Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Closed

The library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day weekend. The library will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

Pictures

If anyone has pictures from the interior of the Old Carnegie Library (pre-1985) please either drop them off at the library (they will not be returned) or email them to info@unionlibrary.org. This will assist us with our renovation plans.

Fall/Winter

Preschool Storytime

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140 ext. 302

September 6 — Mustache

September 13 — Chameleons

September 20 — Ocean

September 27 — Build a Bug

October 4 — Animals

October 11 — All About Me!

October 18 — Letters

October 25 — Halloween

November 1 — Shapes

November 8 — Presidents

November 15 — Thanksgiving

November 29 — Things that Go!

December 6 — Winter Clothes

December 13 — Christmas

New Books

(Available 9/7/16)

Adult Fiction

Liar Liar by M. J. Arlidge

Set Me Free by Miranda Beverly-Whittemore

Sting by Sandra Brown

The Selfless Act by Wanda E. Brunstetter

The Jealous Kind by James Lee Burke

Curious Minds by Janet Evanovich

Craving by Helen Hardt

Obsession by Helen Hardt

Sweet Tomorrows by Debbie Macomber

Always A Cowboy by Linda Lael Miller

Let’s Play Make-Believe by James Patterson

Chase by James Patterson

The Trial by James Patterson

Zoo II by James Patterson

Little Black Dress by James Patterson

First Star I See Tonight by Susan Elizabeth Phillips

Damaged by Lisa Scottoline

Childhood Sweethearts 2 by Jacob Spears

Rushing Waters by Danielle Steel

Family Tree by Susan Wiggs

Smooth Operator by Stuart Woods

Adult Non-Fiction

Worry-Free Living by Joyce Meyer

White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History Of Class In America by Nancy Isenberg

Young Adult/Teen Fiction

Invision by Sherrilyn Kenyon

Juvenile Fiction

The BFG by Roald Dahl

A New Class by Jarrett Krosoczka

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Parts One And Two by Jack Thorne

Children

Wherever You Are, My Love Will Find You by Nancy Tillman