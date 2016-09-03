Always a good time and place to pray

Saturday, Sept. 3

9 a.m.-Noon: Lifechanging Ministry, 501 Hart St., Union, will hold a giveaway. The items to be given away include clothing and shoes for men, women, children, and infants; pocketbooks; and household goods. All items being given away are free.

Sunday, Sept. 4

2:30 p.m.: Bethel AME Church, Hamlet St., will hold a One Day Revival.

Rev. Adrian Kollock, Pastor of Poplar Springs AME Church, Laurens, will be the speaker.

Rev. Terry Gillyard, Pastor.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper. The menu will include pinto beans, smoke sausage, cabbage, stewed potatoes with cornbread, dessert and drink. Plates are $5. Singing will begin at 6 p.m. For takeout call 864-427-5319. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m.: Pacolet River Baptist Church Association Missionary Quarterly Meeting will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church. Joyce Walker, President. Rev. James Mason, Moderator.

Sunday, Sept. 11

10 a.m. Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will hold Homecoming. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow the service. The speaker will be Rev. Frank Kentrell who served as the church’s pastor in the late 1960s. All friends, family members, and former members are invited to come and enjoy the day with us.

11 a.m.: Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate an Appreciation Service for their pastor, Rev. James E. Curenton Jr. during the Worship Service. The speaker will be Rev. Leon Hardgrove of Greenville.

2 p.m.: The Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to worship with us during our Annual Deacons and Trustees Celebration.

The guest speaker for this occasion will be Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor of New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville along with his congregation.

We are anticipating a very High Spirit Filled time in our Lord.

If you are unable to attend, please pray with us that this program is a success.

Because Jesus Lives.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Deacon Kerlinzo Nash, Chairman.

Sunday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church invites you to come and fellowship with us during our Annual Revival Services.

Our Sunday evening services will begin at 6 p.m. with the message to be delivered by Dr. Bryant Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church, Laurens. He is a Union native.

Monday-Thursday evening services will be begin at 7 p.m. with the message to delivered by Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, a mega church with over 6,000 or more members. Dr. Jackson is also the chairman of the Morris College Trustee Board, Sumter.

Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18-Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

There will be a covered dish supper Sunday at 12:30 p.m. following the morning service. Everyone is invited to stay for the fellowship over in the Family Life Building. Please bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Sunday Evening Service begins our revival at 7 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Revival will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. The following ministers will bring the message the following evenings:

• Monday — Rev. David Bauknight, Grace United Methodist Church.

• Tuesday — Rev. Mike Scales, Carlisle United Methodist Church and Whitmire United Methodist Church.

• Wednesday — Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

There will be special music each night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

Charles Warner | The Union Times Are there places and times you should not pray? There seems to be a big debate these days about whether or not prayer should be permitted anywhere outside the church and/or the home. There are those who believe — often with a fanaticism that seems religious in nature — that prayer has no place in public places, even if the prayer is something as simple as a person silently saying grace over a meal. True, Christ did speak of praying in private, but He wasn't speaking against public prayer as such, but hypocritical prayers by those who are making a show for public consumption rather than actually seeking God's forgiveness, blessing, and guidance. Furthermore, it's highly unlikely that those seeking to drive prayer from public spaces are actually trying to advance the teachings of Christ. No, the truth is that there is never a wrong time or place to pray if the person offering up the prayer is truly seeking God's forgiveness, blessing and guidance. Those who would forbid prayer in public spaces and confine it to church and/or the home are in effect saying that God is limited to those private spaces and that is just not true. God is the maker of everything and is everywhere overseeing all He has made so there is nowhere that He does not hear prayers and therefore there is nowhere that should be off-limits to prayer.