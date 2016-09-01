Saving as many as 207 lives

UNION COUNTY — While Gaffney my have scored 53 points on the football field the real winners Friday were the more than 200 people whose lives may be saved by the 69 units of blood donated by the students and faculty of Union County High School and the people of Union County.

The Indians defeated the Yellow Jackets 53-7 in Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. Impressive as that victory might appear to be, those 53 points are still less than the 69 units of blood collected by UCHS in cooperation with The Blood Connection earlier that day. The 69 units of blood were collected during a blood drive that took place that morning and the early part of that afternoon at UCHS and then later that afternoon and in the early evening at the Union County Stadium.

In announcing the blood drive last week, Union County Career Center Health Science Teacher Donna Pendleton said that the goal of the blood drive was to, first, benefit the community and, second, to collect more units of blood that Gaffney scored on the field that evening. On Monday, Pendleton said she was pleased that the blood drive was able to collect more units of blood than Gaffney was able to score on the field. She said she was also pleased with the turnout of donors for the blood drive, both at the high school and at the stadium.

“We are thrilled with that number,” Pendleton said of the 69 units collected. “At the high school we had about 45 students and faculty to donate. The balance of the donors were at the stadium. We beat the number of points Gaffney scored.”

The school teamed with The Blood Connection to conduct Friday’s blood drive, and Ashley Sweet, School Recruitment Manager for The Blood Connection, said the organization was also happy about the turnout and the number of units of blood donated.

“We had a really great day at both the high school and the stadium last Friday,” Sweet said Monday. “The total number of donors that were able to donate, the total number of units collected was 69.”

In addition to 69, the number of units of blood donated, Sweet also talked about the number 207, the number of lives that the blood donated Friday could potentially save.

“Each unit (of blood) has the potential to save three lives, to go to three different patients at the hospital,” Sweet said. “That’s potentially 207 lives that could be saved by the donors at Union County High School and the community donors that came out to donate at the stadium.”

The students and faculty of Union County High School and the people of Union County will have more opportunities to potentially save more lives during three more blood drives the high school will have during the 2016-2017 school year. Pendleton said the high school will hold blood drives in November, January, and March and that that since those blood drives will be held roughly three months apart, persons who donated Friday can do so during each of the rest. She said that anyone who wants to donate blood is invited and urged to do so during the upcoming blood drives.

The Blood Connection

According to its website (thebloodconnection.org), the mission of The Blood Connection “is to support our healthcare partners with adequate, safe, cost-effective blood supplies and services. Blood sustains precious human life. Its presence and flow allow us to seek the purpose of our existence and attain life’s milestones. When we share blood, wounds heal; individuals thrive; and families remain whole. We share blood to enrich our life experience, casting aside our differences to link the human race through a common, natural bond.”

The website features a message by The Blood Connection President and CEO Delisa K. English which points out that “more than 4.5 million lives are saved each year by a single, selfless act — donating blood. In fact, just one pint of blood can help save up to three lives. Every minute of every day, someone will need blood. Because of your support, The Blood Connection is able to make vital connections that save lives in our communities.”

The Blood Connection’s service area includes counties in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina including Union County.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School student Brianna Fowler waits while The Blood Connection Phlebotomist Miriam Jeffers bandages her arm after she donated blood during Friday's blood drive at the high school. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School student Cassie Horne donates blood during Friday's blood drive at Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jennifer Reece was one of a number of Union County residents to donate blood aboard The Blood Connection bloodmobile at the Union County Stadium Friday afternoon. UCHS, community donates 69 units of blood

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

