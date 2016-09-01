‘Marshmallow Challenge’ at JEMS

JONESVILLE — A marshmallow and some noodles were among the materials used by some students taking part in a recent classroom competition at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, a curriculum that takes an interdisciplinary and applied approach to educating students in those fields of study.

While STEM may seem like a course of study for students in the upper grades and beyond, that’s not the case.

At Jonesville Elementary/Middle School students are studying STEM and recently some students participated in a special STEM-oriented classroom.

Those were the students in Mrs. Newton’s second grade class who took part in a STEM activity called the “Marshmallow Challenge.”

For the challenge, students were give spaghetti noodles, tape, and, of course, a marshmallow which they were to use to building the tallest freestanding structure they could.

The winners of the challenge were students Jackson Farr, Jaci Kerr, JeMarius Smith, and Conner Redmon. Their structure stood 21 inches high.

STEM activity involves spaghetti noodles

Special to The Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.