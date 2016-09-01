New after school program at JEMS

JONESVILLE — A local school will host an after school program sponsored by a foundation established by Gov. Nikki Haley.

In a statement released late last week, Jonesville Elementary/Middle School announced that it will hosting the after school for middle school students which is sponsored by Gov. Nikki Haley’s Original Six Foundation.

The press release states that the program, which will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9, will operate Monday-Thursday from 3-5 p.m. The program will offer homework assistance, enrichment activities, social skills development, community involvement, technology, and mentoring services.

The announcement further states that, to kick off the program, JEMS Principal Kathy Taylor, Assistant Principal Erica Murdaugh, and Reading Coach Crystal Bryant attended the Original Six Foundation’s Taste of South Carolina event Sunday, Aug. 21. The event, which was held on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion, was held in appreciation of sponsors and to recognize communities receiving assistance in the areas of education and workforce reading.

The press release concludes by stating that JEMS is looking forward to working with the Original Six Foundation and is very excited about the upcoming year.

According to its website (www.originalsixfoundation.com) the mission of the Foundation “is to serve as a catalyst for change by uniting public, private and civic leaders and resources to identify and address the challenging issues facing South Carolina’s communities in the areas of education, quality of life, and workforce readiness.”

The Foundation functions on seven rural, underdeveloped counties including Union County. It’s most recent effort in Union County has been to provide financial support in the form of two grants totaling $37,000 to Trinity Baptist Church’s Channel of Blessings Ministry. The funds were used by the church to renovate the old Wm. McCall Studio on Main Street in downtown Union to serve as the location for the”Meeting Place on Main — Workforce Readiness Center” which will provide assistance to the less fortunate in Union County in developing the skills and resources they need to get and keep a job and become self-supporting.

Haley was in Union County on Aug. 10 to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening Meeting Place on Main.

