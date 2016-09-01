BES, FPES receive book bags

GAFFNEY — Students at Buffalo Elementary and Foster Park Elementary schools are among the elementary students across the Upstate to receive 2,500 books filled with school supplies thanks to the combined efforts of Broad River Electric Cooperative members, employees and a local employer served by the utility.

The backpacks contain a notebook, a pack of paper and an encouraging note from Broad River Electric Cooperative.

“There is a need for these backpacks and supplies throughout our area,” explained Barbara Whitney, chair of the Broad River Electric Charities Board and a retired school administrator in Spartanburg County. “We wanted to help our children begin their school year equipped, not just with supplies, but with the knowledge that their community supports them.”

The funds used to purchase the packs came from Operation Round Up® program, a Broad River Electric program in which the cooperative’s members round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar. The extra change accumulates into a benevolent fund that is distributed to local charities and causes. This is the fourth consecutive summer that the fund has provided supplies and necessities to local students.

The spiral bound notebook and a pack of paper inside each bag was donated by the Dollar General Distribution Center in Jonesville. The facility is one of Broad River Electric Cooperative’s industrial members and a strong supporter of local schools and the community.

With cooperative members providing the bags and supplies, Broad River Electric employees, Charities Board members, friends and family assembled at Broad River Electric Auditorium in Gaffney on August 9 to stuff the 2,500 backpacks. Since then, Broad River Electric representatives have been hand delivering the bags to the dozens of schools and community centers in the area.

“We exist to serve our members and empower our communities,” said Josh Crotzer, Broad River Electric’s Manager of Community Development. “We know one of the best ways to do that is to invest in our children and their education.

“We are thankful to the community, Jonesville’s Dollar General Distribution Center, our members and our employees for being a part of this effort. They truly embody the cooperative spirit.”

Broad River Electric Cooperative is a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing services to more than 20,000 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina in order to improve the quality of their lives.

Photo courtesy of BREC Buffalo Elementary School is one of the schools in the Upstate to receive book bags for its students from Broad River Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up® program. The book bags for Buffalo Elementary students were presented to the school’s teachers and staff by BREC representative Carol Smith (standing, third from right). Receiving the book bags were BES teachers and staff members (standing) Heather Barnado, Stacie Austin, Courtney Franklin, Teri Lawson, Principal Glen Wile, Stephanie Wicker, (kneeling) Amy Petty, Wendi Kingsmore, and Assistant Principal Ashley Reece. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Buffalo2.jpg Photo courtesy of BREC Buffalo Elementary School is one of the schools in the Upstate to receive book bags for its students from Broad River Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up® program. The book bags for Buffalo Elementary students were presented to the school’s teachers and staff by BREC representative Carol Smith (standing, third from right). Receiving the book bags were BES teachers and staff members (standing) Heather Barnado, Stacie Austin, Courtney Franklin, Teri Lawson, Principal Glen Wile, Stephanie Wicker, (kneeling) Amy Petty, Wendi Kingsmore, and Assistant Principal Ashley Reece. Photo courtesy of BREC Broad River Charities Board Member Carol Smith (right) and other Broad River Charities members and Broad River Electric Cooperative employees fill up book bags with school supplies to be donated to schools in the Upstate. Broad River Electric donated 2,500 to students at elementary schools in the Upstate through its Operation Round Up® program. Buffalo Elementary School and Foster Park Elementary School are among the schools to receive the book bags. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_13962610_10154557107465353_2869351992652030790_n.jpg Photo courtesy of BREC Broad River Charities Board Member Carol Smith (right) and other Broad River Charities members and Broad River Electric Cooperative employees fill up book bags with school supplies to be donated to schools in the Upstate. Broad River Electric donated 2,500 to students at elementary schools in the Upstate through its Operation Round Up® program. Buffalo Elementary School and Foster Park Elementary School are among the schools to receive the book bags. Photo courtesy of BREC Foster Park Elementary School is one of two schools in Union County to receive book bags from Broad River Electric Cooperative through its Operation Round Up® program. Here Principal Rene Pryor and fellow FPES staff members and teachers Cathy Gentry Wood, Tina Lawter, Stacy McAbee, and Carolyn Belue pose for a picture with some of the donated book bags. The BREC donated a total of 2,500 books to elementary school students across the Upstate. The other school in Union County to receive books is Buffalo Elementary School. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_13876651_10154557106970353_592827570829116949_n.jpg Photo courtesy of BREC Foster Park Elementary School is one of two schools in Union County to receive book bags from Broad River Electric Cooperative through its Operation Round Up® program. Here Principal Rene Pryor and fellow FPES staff members and teachers Cathy Gentry Wood, Tina Lawter, Stacy McAbee, and Carolyn Belue pose for a picture with some of the donated book bags. The BREC donated a total of 2,500 books to elementary school students across the Upstate. The other school in Union County to receive books is Buffalo Elementary School.

From Broad River Electric Cooperative

Special to The Times

This story courtesy of Broad River Electrict Cooperative.

