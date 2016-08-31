City awards bid for waste transport

UNION — Smith Backhoe and Construction, LLC will haul the City of Union’s municipal waste to the Republic Landfill in Cross Keys for the next three years at a cost of $187.50 per load hauled.

In a special workshop session Monday evening, Union City Council was briefed by Public Services Director Perry Harmon on the bids submitted for the contract for hauling the city’s municipal waste to the landfill.

Harmon told council that Smith Backhoe and Construction, LLC was the low bidder at $187.50 per load. He said the contract is for three years.

In his presentation to council, Harmon said that Smith Backhoe and Construction “has performed the transportation services work for the city since 2003. Work performed has been satisfactory.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Smith Backhoe and Construction will provide the trailer for the transfer station and haul it to the landfill as required Monday-Friday with holidays included.

The city’s municipal waste is placed in a transfer station where it is then put into the tractor-trailer which is when full is hauled to the landfill. The city’s municipal waste stream is such that it requires four trips to the landfill each week or 208 trips a year.

Council awarded the bid to Smith Backhoe and Construction and approved the contract.

