No reason to regret being kind

Wednesday, Aug. 31

6:45 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will have Revival.

The speaker will be Rev. Stanley Watson, Pastor of Shalom Christian Fellowship of Gaffney.

We look forward to a spiritually high time in the Lord, we hope that you will be able to join us.

Saturday, Sept. 3

9 a.m.-Noon: Lifechanging Ministry, 501 Hart St., Union, will hold a giveaway. The items to be given away include clothing and shoes for men, women, children, and infants; pocketbooks; and household goods. All items being given away are free.

Sunday, Sept. 4

2:30 p.m.: Bethel AME Church, Hamlet St., will hold a One Day Revival.

Rev. Adrian Kollock, Pastor of Poplar Springs AME Church, Laurens, will be the speaker.

Rev. Terry Gillyard, Pastor.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper. The menu will include pinto beans, smoke sausage, cabbage, stewed potatoes with cornbread, dessert and drink. Plates are $5. Singing will begin at 6 p.m. For takeout call 864-427-5319. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m.: Pacolet River Baptist Church Association Missionary Quarterly Meeting will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church. Joyce Walker, President. Rev. James Mason, Moderator.

Sunday, Sept. 11

10 a.m. Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will hold Homecoming. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow the service. The speaker will be Rev. Frank Kentrell who served as the church’s pastor in the late 1960s. All friends, family members, and former members are invited to come and enjoy the day with us.

11 a.m.: Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate an Appreciation Service for their pastor, Rev. James E. Curenton Jr. during the Worship Service. The speaker will be Rev. Leon Hardgrove of Greenville.

2 p.m.: The Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to worship with us during our Annual Deacons and Trustees Celebration.

The guest speaker for this occasion will be Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor of New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville along with his congregation.

We are anticipating a very High Spirit Filled time in our Lord.

If you are unable to attend, please pray with us that this program is a success.

Because Jesus Lives.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Deacon Kerlinzo Nash, Chairman.

Sunday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church invites you to come and fellowship with us during our Annual Revival Services.

Our Sunday evening services will begin at 6 p.m. with the message to be delivered by Dr. Bryant Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church, Laurens. He is a Union native.

Monday-Thursday evening services will be begin at 7 p.m. with the message to delivered by Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, a mega church with over 6,000 or more members. Dr. Jackson is also the chairman of the Morris College Trustee Board, Sumter.

Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18-Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

There will be a covered dish supper Sunday at 12:30 p.m. following the morning service. Everyone is invited to stay for the fellowship over in the Family Life Building. Please bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Sunday Evening Service begins our revival at 7 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Revival will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. The following ministers will bring the message the following evenings:

• Monday — Rev. David Bauknight, Grace United Methodist Church.

• Tuesday — Rev. Mike Scales, Carlisle United Methodist Church and Whitmire United Methodist Church.

• Wednesday — Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

There will be special music each night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

Kindness is never wrong, even if those to whom kindness is shown prove unworthy of it. The challenge of being kind is that we fear, often quite rightly, that our kindness will be taken advantage of. While that certainly does happen, it does not mean that the kindness was wasted. True, from the perspective of the world, kindness shown to those who are unworthy of it and take advantage of it out of selfishness and abuse those who who showed it, is a sucker's game that only the truly naive play. From God's perspective, however, those who show kindness, even it is abused, are nevertheless His children who have acted in obedience to His will, seeking to treat the least among them as He would have them treated. They will be blessed by Him and therefore will never regret the kindness they showed in acting according with His will. Those, however, who abuse such kindness, will find that while God is kind, merciful, and loving, He is also just and will visit justice upon those who have abused the kindness shown them by His children. When that happens they will regret, quite likely forever, their abuse of the kindness showed them.