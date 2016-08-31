‘Dreams of a Waking World’ at UCAC

September At The Arts Council

The following events/activities will take place at the Union County Arts Council in September.

• Corky Canvas — Corky Canvas is back! Ladies, grab your friends and your favorite drink and join us for an evening of fun!

Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. — $25 members/$30 non members.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.! Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community. Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time — Friday, Sept. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones! Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• 2016 Art Exhibition — Join us Thursday, Sept. 22, for our Annual Art Exhibition. Artists from all over the state have filled the Main Building of USC-Union with their work. Our Juror, Dwight Rose, will be presenting awards and speaking briefly on the pieces.

The Art Exhibit will be held at the USC-Union Main Building at 6 p.m. with a reception following.

• Dreams of the Waking World — The artwork of Sheldon Bennett will hang in our Main Gallery until Sept. 19. This exhibit has a variety of technique, colors, and mediums.

The Opening Reception will be held Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

Special Meeting

Union County Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1 at noon in the Grand Jury Room at the Union County Courthouse.

The purpose of the special meeting is to consider second reading of an ordinance pertaining to the repeal of the annual Public Safety Fee, to consider second reading of an ordinance pertaining to the Lease/Purchase of vehicles for the SherifPs Department, and consider second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale and conveyance of certain real property and improvements thereon located at 2 LSP Drive.

The public is invited to attend.

Voter Registration

The Union County Branch of the NAACP will hold Voter Registration and Community Day 2016 on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the site of the former Cohen Street and McBeth schools on Union Boulevard behind Dixie Curb Market. Representatives will be on site to register citizens to vote. The public is invited to come out and enjoy fellowship, food, information, music, and networking. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair and chat, relax, and enjoy. The church or other organization with the most members in attendance will be given special recognition.

PPG Hosting Workshops

The Piedmont Physic Garden will host these upcoming workshops:

• Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 am.-noon.”Herbalism” Workshop with Clinical Herbalist, Meredith Mizell of Red Fern Farm in Gray Court, SC. Cost is $20 for Non-members. Early Bird Special of $16 for those registering prior to Friday, Sept 9. To reserve your spot, please call us at 864-427-2556 or sign up online via our website www.piedmontphysicgarden.org.

• Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. “Plant Identification” Workshop with Dr. John Nelson, Curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina and also a frequent guest on Clemson’s “Make it Grow!” SCETV series. Early Bird Special of $16 for registering prior to Friday Sept. 16. To reserve your spot, please call us at 864-427-2556 or sign on online via our new website www.piedmontphysicgarden.org.

Alumni Band Night

We would like to invite all marching band alumni from any high school in Union County to join us for Alumni Band Night on Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to meet in the fairgrounds and march in to the stadium together. You will have the chance to perform stands tunes with the current members and share your stories of your marching band days. Merchandise will be available at a later date. Please stay tuned.

Please fill out the “Alumni Band” form posted on the Facebook page or follow this link: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1S7viXJtOPAv95NP4G9SkX5UGyhsX31pDKldXQOanY4M

We will have music for you! If you need a school owned instrument please know that these are first come first serve so please fill out the form. We have an extremely limited supply. We look for to performing with you!

Fall Charity Golf Classic

The Union County Health Care Foundation will hold its annual Fall Charity Golf Classic at Woodfin Ridge on Oct. 7. The event will be a Captain’s Choice Tournament. Persons wanting to participate must register to do so by Sept. 30. For more information contact Union County Health Care Foundation Executive Director and Volunteer Coordinator Greta Bailey at 864-301-2466.

Jonesville Town Festival

The Jonesville Town Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 from noon-9 p.m. We are looking for vendors, musical groups, dance groups and singers. If you would like to be a part of the festivities, feel free to contact, Betsy Thompson at 674-6799, Randy Spencer at 426-2219 or Ronald Young at 466-7293. We will look forward to hearing from you.

Car Show

Come join the Jonesville’s Town Festival Car-Motorcycle Cruz In on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m.-until.

Bring your Vintage Cars; Show Cars; and, your Classy Motor Cycles and be a part of the festivities.

For more information contact Randy Spencer at 864-426-2219, Ronald Young at 864-466-7293 or Betsy at 864-674-6799.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet at 6 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room at the fairgrounds. Light refreshments are served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Martin Timms from SC Department of Agriculture will present a program on honey exclusion regulations, labels and honey house requirements. Everyone interested in bees is encouraged to attend.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Sept. 10

5 p.m.: The Sims High School Class of 1969 will have its meeting at Virginia’s Restaurant in Union.

Sunday, Sept. 11

1 p.m.: The descendents of William Byrd Ivey and Etta Smith Ivey will hold their Annual Reunion along with the descendants of the following families:

• Bertie Blackwell

• Tillman Ivey

• Russell Ivey

• Douglas Ivey

• Autry Ivey

• Wallace Ivey

• Herbert Ivey

• Coley Ivey

The reunion will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Everyone is asked to bring a well-filled basket and tea. Paper goods will be provided.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Post 22 To Improve 2016 Baseball Team

Union American Legion Post 22 is currently working on much-needed improvements for their 2016 baseball team. Changes will be made from top to bottom, and will go back to the 1925 roots of American Legion Baseball, teaching “young Americans the importance of sportsmanship, good health, and active citizenship.” This quote is from the historical article at www.legion.org/baseball/history

Legion Post 22 is currently looking for enthused volunteers to help carry the proud tradition of American Legion baseball forward in Union County. If you love baseball and working with teenagers, or just like helping out in your community, and are able to contribute in any way at all, please consider volunteering. There are many ways to contribute your time, from being one of the coaches for the regular or junior teams, to just helping out for a few hours at a time. To volunteer yourself, please give the head of the Post 22 Baseball Committee, Joe Tracy, a call at 931-249-9686 or email him at crazy_joe46@yahoo.com.

2016 Democratic Party Election Dates

October 8, Voter Registration Deadline, November General Election.

November 8, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., General Election.

Please volunteer and get involved in your local voting precincts and vote in all elections.

Contact: Ann Stevens, Union County Democratic Party Chair, 864-429-1108 (v/t)

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

The Bereavement Program will be held at the Medi Home Hospice office located at 720 Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union, on the top floor of Austin Rehab.

Meetings will be every first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Facilitators are Rev. Richard Brown, Chaplain; Kanisha Benjamin, Social Worker.

For more information contact 864-426-7784.

2016 Union County Council Meetings

Second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room at the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Tuesday, October 11, 2016 (Jonesville Town Hall)

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 (Election held on November 8, 2016)

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

2016 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

September 12, 2016 — Union County Career and Technology Center

September 26, 2016 — Buffalo Elementary School

October 10, 2016 — Union County Career and Technology Center

October 24, 2016 — Foster Park Elementary School

November 14, 2016 — Union County Career and Technology Center

November 28, 2016 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

December 12, 2016 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings are at 7 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Charles Warner | The Union Times “Dreams of a Waking World” is an exhibit of the works of artist Sheldon Bennett currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. The show will continue until Sept. 19 and there will be an opening reception on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0002Art.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Dreams of a Waking World” is an exhibit of the works of artist Sheldon Bennett currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. The show will continue until Sept. 19 and there will be an opening reception on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.