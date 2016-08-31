UCHS takes on York this Friday

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets are 1-1 as they prepare for their first away game of the season against York.

The Union County Yellow Jackets suffered a 53-7 loss to rival Gaffney Indians on Friday. The Yellow Jackets’ only score came during the 4th quarter of Friday’s game.

Union County will go on the road Friday to take on York High School at 7:30 p.m. York played their first game of the season on Friday, losing to Rock Hill in a final score of 49-34.

Union County Coach Bradley Adams said Friday that some people will be tested throughout this week to see where their hearts are. Adams said he and the rest of the coaching staff will do everything in their power to get the team back in the win column.

