Whitmire rolls over Great Falls Red Devils, 26-0

GREAT FALLS — The Whitmire High School Wolverines are now 1-1 after defeating the Great Falls High School Red Devils 26-0 in the team’s first away game of the season.

Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said senior Devin Vo had a great night with around 180 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Jaylen Brown, sophomore wingback, had a 48-yard touchdown run, and was also responsible for two fumble recoveries. Chase McCarley scored the first touchdown Friday night with a two-yard run.

When comparing this week’s game to last week’s against the Wagener Salley War Eagles, Jenkins said there were several differences.

“Our attitude was better. Our attention was better at practice. Playing last week in Week Zero was something Whitmire had not done in a while,” he said. “It was hard on everyone playing the first week of school.”

He said the defense had improved from the first week.

“I think our defense felt more comfortable with their assignments. We went back to a 3-5-3 defense and that’s what our guys played as far back as seventh grade,” he said. “Sometimes we have to come out of that when we play a team that pounds the ball with a strong run game like Wagener Salley last week, but Great Falls was in the spread so we could use our base defense.”

Jenkins added that Colton Evans, AJ Renwick, Daqaun Agnew and Chop Ruff had big nights on defense. Quentin Aughtry was also responsible for an interception for the Wolverines.

“Our defense played well all night,” Jenkins said. “We were able to get pressure on their quarterback and we forced him to throw the ball quickly. We kept the ball in front of us and we tackled in space well.”

Although the Wolverines won 26-0, there are some areas Jenkins said they can work on.

“We just need to perfect our base plays offensively. We can do a play just the way it is drawn up on five plays in a row but we can also lose our focus and totally blow an assignment,” he said. “Sometimes we get tired and we cannot think. Or maybe the defensive guy changes his technique or alignment slightly and we can go all to pieces.

“We can look so good but we can look like the Bad News Bears too,” he added. “It is really frustrating as a coach, but that’s what coaching is all about.”

On the injury side, some players who are waiting to heal before they can play again. Quarterback Bailey Holloman twisted his ankle last Thursday and wingback Trey Lyles broke his ankle on the first day of contact practice. Jenkins said he is getting good reports as he goes back to the doctor.

“He could rejoin the team for the region schedule. That would be a big boost to our offense and defense,” Jenkins said.

Hunter McCullough, the team’s punter, is out for the season after hurting his knee in a scrimmage and Terrence Gibson, back-up lineman, will likely need knee surgery as he nurses a knee injury.

At the end of the game against the Red Devils, the team decided to give the game ball to freshman quarterback Caleb Bowers.

“He was steady for us as he stepped in to replace quarterback Bailey Holloman, who should be back for the RSM game,” Jenkins said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

