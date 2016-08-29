Land transfers in Union County

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Clerk of Court’s Office recorded the following verified property transfers during the weeks of June 15-30.

• The transfer of Lot 1 with improvements containing 2 acres, 125 Bob Adams Road, Union, from Bank of New York Mellon FKA Bank of New York, Trustee Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007 A to Eugene Sims for $4,100.

• The transfer of Lot Number 60 Section A with improvements on the southeast side of Pinckneyville Road (State Highway 91) in Monarch Plant Village of Monarch Mills, 1502 Lockhart Highway, Union, from Bruce R. Morris and Russell Todd Williford for $25,000.

• The transfer of two lots of land with improvements front 100 feet on the southwest side 1202 South Pinckney Street, Union, from Connie S. Hughes to Jovonnie Mobley, Schevon Butts, and Connie S. Hughes Life Estate for $5.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 Lot 77 with improvements in Wallace Manufacturing Village near the town Town of Jonesville, 319B Street and 414 B Street, Jonesville, from Carroll G. Sailors to Carroll Jean Sailors for $5.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing 0.03 acre, Park Street, Union, from the Monarch Fire Department to William Howard Gibson for $1,000.

• The transfer of Lot B with improvements containing 1.939 acre, 236 Christopher Lane, Union, from Kimberly B. Larock and Timothy Larock to Joseph R. Parks and Sierra L. Parks for $137,500.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing 25 acres, Union County, from Joel R. Johnston and Kelli E. Johnston to Joshua P. Gibson and Lauren H. Gibson for $254,000.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 with office building along the southern edge of southern sidewalk on West Main Street fronting 34 feet and Parcel 2 with one half-interest to brick wall described as Murrah Building from Terry J. Wade to Terry J. Wade and Rebecca P. Wade for $5.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing 44/11 acres fronting South Street 93 feet one inch, 200 East South Street, Union, Terry J. Wade and Rebecca P. Wade to Jay Price Hembree, David Morris Hembree, Terry J. Wade Life Estate, and Rebecca P. Wade Life Estate for $5.

• The transfer of a triangular shaped lot with improvements front the southern side of SC 72 which is also designated as SC 215, Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard, Carlisle, from Robert Cheek and Ruby Lea J. Cheek to Josephine Edwards for $30,000.

• The transfer of a lot containing 10.0 acres Gist Bridge Road, Buffalo, and including 25 foot road access for ingress and egress from Gist Bridge Road to the property, from Michael A. Anderson and Lawayne R. Anderson to Jared Blake Anderson for $5.

• The transfer of a Lot No. 2 Block C of Lakeview Heights Subdivision with improvements fronting 77.5 feet on the west side of Lakeview Heights FKA Montezuma Street, 411 Lakeview Heights, Union, from Robin Lawson Owensby, William Richard Lawson, and Roslyn Lawson Kingsmore to Russell H. Sanders, Charles Ray Vinson Jr., and Coleman Todd Justice for $25,000.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing 5.23 acres, 102 Barnado Road, Union from Special Referee Pete Diamaduros and Unlimited Construction of Union, Inc. to Jerry Ray Treadway III for $11,000.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing 2 acres, 144 Dogwood Drive, Jonesville, from Leslie Anthony Treacher By ATIF, Johannah Treacher By ATIF, and Janet M. Bracco ATIF for $10,000.

• The transfer of a parcel with improvements containing 10.73 acres, Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Union County, from Curtis Lynell Gregory II and Beverly B. Gregory to John Curtis Gregory, Autumn Gregory, and Brittnee Lawson for $5.

• The transfer of Lot 85 with improvements on a certain survey of Lockhart Mill and Lockhart Power Company, Union County from Pacolet Milliken Enterprises Inc. to Marvin Montgomery and Anita Montgomery for $1,300.

• The transfer of Lot 239 with improvements on a certain survey of Lockhart Mill and Lockhart Power Company, Union County, from Pacolet Milliken Enterprises Inc. to David A. Anspacher for $1,300.

• The transfer of Lot 169 with improvements in the subdivision of Lockhart Mill and Lot 23 with improvements in the subdivision of Lockhart Mill, 119 Skyeview Drive and 116 South 6th Street, Pinckney Township, from David Lee Hope to Selissa K. Melton and Sidney Scott Melton for $5.

• The transfer of Lot No. 270 Section B with improvements on the northeast side of Pine Street, 104 Poinsett Street, Monarch Plant Village of Monarch Mill, Union Township, from Emily Kay Harkins to Julie L. Whitmire for $8,000.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing one are and being in the shape of one square acre fronting the southern side of Jeffries Road, about five miles north of Jonesville, 691 Jeffries Farm Road, Jonesville, from Barbara Marie Robinson to Daniel David Reid for $13,000.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 consisting of two tracts, one being 223.53 acres, one being 215.07 acres, and another 8.46 acres, and Parcel 2, a lot of land containing 52.287 acres, from Elmer Bowman Family Properties LLC to Parker Family Enterprises Ltd. for $470,000.

• The transfer of land with improvements containing 0.45 acre one mile from Mt. Tabor on SC 105 NKA Mt. Tabor Church Road, 255 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union, from Harold Eric Fleming to Judith Ann Fleming.

• The transfer of Lot Number 14 of Section 2 of Union Plant Village with improvements on the northwest side of 101 North Boyce Street, Union Plant Village, Union, from Diane A. Beard to Shari Dale and Diane A. Beard Life Estate, for $5.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 Lot 12 of Section 2 with improvements on the western side of Boyce Street and Parcel 2 Lot Number 13 of Section 2 with improvements on the western side of what is known as 105 North Boyce Street, Union Plant Village, Union, from Diane A. Beard to Lisa Ochiltree for $5.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 with improvements containing 3.38 acres and Parcel 2 with improvements containing .18 acre, 123 Phillips Road, Union, from Elizabeth L. Lancaster to Charles W. Wilson Jr. and Jane W. Wilson for $75,000.

• The transfer of Lot 245 with improvements, 319 North Third Street, subdivision of Lockhart Mill, Pinckney Township, from Terrence Ralph Polcari to David Anspacher for $9,200.

• The transfer of Lot F containing 1.34 acre subject to an addition 66 right of way and restrictions and covenants, 347 Old Ferry Road, Union, from Wells Fargo Bank NA to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Rob Graham Roth IRA for $12,500.

• The transfer of a parcel with improvements Lots 7 and 8, Union County, from Jimmy D. Inman to Joshua Michael Hoffman and Rebecca Hannah Hoffman for $126,000.

• The transfer of Lot 28 with improvements, Union County, from Bentley Broad River Properties LLC to Rodney Inman and Sandra Inman for $1,300.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements on the east side of Cambridge Drive, 217 Cambridge Drive, Union, from Patricia Epps to Terrell Santel Sartor for $75,000.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 Lot A with improvements containing 2.02 acres and Parcel 2 Lot B with improvements containing 2.02 acres, Boulware Drive, Union County, from James E. Goins to Melonie Payne and Dennis Trammell Wayne for $3,500.

• The transfer of Lot 5A with improvements containing .67 acre, 1213 South Pinckney Street, Union, from Robert L. Robinson and Angela Robinson to Robert L. Robinson for $5.

• The transfer of Lot 9 with improvements containing .346 acre, 417 Pineneedle Drive, Union, from Brandi Henderson Cupp, Jack Henderson By ATF, Jeffrey James Henderson By ATIF, and Rose Mary Hendrson By ATIF to Tommy B. Petty for $35,000.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 Lots 260 and 263 with improvements and Parcel 2 Lot 259 with improvements, 107 Lindy Lane, Buffalo, from Jo Ellen Addis, Anita H. Ward, and Cheryl H. Moss to Britni Ward for $5.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing .55 acre, 105 Circle Drive, Union, from Sutton Real Estate Company LLC to Linda C. Comer, C. Wayne Comer, and Christopher Brandon Comer for $19,179.98.

• The transfer of Lot A-1 with improvements containing 0.43 acre, 604 East Main Street, Union, from Cynthia S. Shoaf and Jean S. Young to Tony Lee Bailey for $90,000.

• The transfer of Lot C, 179 Maybinton Road, Whitmire, from Fannie Mae AKA Federal National Mortgage Association to David R. Benson for $6,500.

• The transfer of a tract situated on the southern side of SC 215 containing 5 acres, Union County, from Heartland Publications to 100 Times Boulevard LLC for $187,235.

• The transfer of all of Lot 3 including a 1999 Fleetwood manufactured home, 123 Henry Lane, Union, Santuc Township, from Special Referee Pete Diamaduros and Tony Marshall Norman AKA Tony Marshall Norman Jr. to US Bank NA as Trustee Successor Bank of America NA Trustee Successor Lasalle Bank NA Trustee Residential Assistant Mortgage Products Inc. mortgage asset backed pass through certification series 2007 RP1 for $6,000.

• The transfer of Lot 5 with improvements of Northern Heights, 253 Lakeside Drive, Union, from Branch Banking and Trust Company to Melinda B. Wilburn for $45,000.

• The transfer of a lot with improvements containing .08 acre, 106 Ervin Avenue, Union, from Belinda Ann Lott to Levar Kendricks Lott and Belinda Ann Lott Life Estate for $5.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 with improvements, 150 Will Palmer Road, Union, about a quarter of a mile west of SC 215, from Michael D. Callahan, Sherrie P. Callahan, and Michael D. Callahan II to Michael D. Callahan II for $5.

• The transfer of Parcel 1 lot with improvements containing 1.09 acre and Parcel 2 lot with improvements containing 9.90 acres, 173 Will Palmer Road, Union, from Michael D. Callahan and Sherrie P. Callahan to Michael D. Callahan II, Kathryn C. Henderson, Michael D. Callahan Life Estate, and Sherrie P. Callahan Life Estate for $5.

• The transfer of land with improvements containing 10 acres, Gist Bridge Road, Buffalo, from Michael A. Anderson and Lawayne R. Anderson to Jared Blake Anderson for $5.

