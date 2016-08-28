Over 70 attend Preacher’s Jubilee

MONARCH — Why were there so many cars and so much traffic in Monarch Aug. 17?

All those cars and all that traffic was due to all the ministers and others who attended Welcome Baptist Church’s 30th annual Preacher’s Jubilee. The Preacher’s Jubilee was established Welcome Baptist’s former pastor, the late Brother Billy Cole who “had a burden to provide a place and a meeting where pastors, missionaries, and evangelists could come and find rest, refreshment, encouragement, and spiritual help.”

During the Jubilee, the church provides each the visiting preachers and their wives with a motel room, meals, gifts, and special speakers free of charge. This year’s Jubilee was attended by more than 70 preachers from at least eight states, their presence having a strong and positive impact on the community through their patronage of local restaurants and stores.

For the past 21 years, the meetings have been under the direction of the church’s current pastor, Dr. Robert Jarvis, who spoke of church’s hopes for the Jubilee.

“If just one preacher, preacher’s wife, or preacher’s child is encouraged to go another mile, it will be well worth the money, resources, and man hours that are put into this meeting,” Jarvis said. “Our Church has always had a love for our community and for God’s people. We hope to continue another thirty years or more if our Lord will allow us to do so.”

The Jubilee starts on the second Sunday of August each year with Precious Memories Day — a time when the church remembers those members who have passed away. Everyone is invited to attend.

More information and preaching messages from the Jubilee can be found at www.preachersjubilee.com.

Photo courtesy of Welcome Baptist Church/Ashley Jarvis Here's a view from the choir as Brother Joey Wampler leads the congregation at Welcome Baptist Church with the church's pastor, Dr. Robert Jarvis, during the Aug. 17 "Preacher's Jubillee." Photo courtesy of Welcome Baptist Church/Ashley Jarvis Brother Tony Finney leads the invitation after preaching Sunday night during the "Preacher's Jubilee" at Welcome Baptist Church. Photo courtesy of Welcome Baptist Church/Ashley Jarvis Dr. Lee Davis leads the Welcome Baptist Church Choir during the "Preacher's Jubilee." Photo courtesy of Welcome Baptist Church/Ashley Jarvis Ms. Ginny Rochester sings during the special music time at Welcome Baptist Church during the "Preacher's Jubliee."

Annual event held at Welcome Baptist Church

Special to The Times

This story courtesy of Welcome Baptist Church.

