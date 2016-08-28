Happy Birthday Union Lions Club

UNION — The Union Lions Club reached a unique and historic milestone this week when the Lions celebrated their club’s 80th birthday with a birthday party this past Thursday.

The Union Lions Club was chartered by Lions International on Aug. 26, 1936. Eighty years of service to the community later, the Lions threw their club a birthday party at Grace United Methodist Church Thursday evening. In addition to the Lions of the Union Club, the party was also attended by Lions from the Spartanburg Lions Club. The relationship between the two clubs dates back to 1936 when the Spartanburg Lions Club served as the sponsor for the Union Lions Club in its bid to be chartered.

The speakers for Thursday’s celebration included Lion Gene Speiss, Past International Director from the Spartanburg Lions Club, who pointed out just how unique the Union Lions Club is.

“Since Lions Club came into existence over 75,000 clubs have been chartered, but less than 1,000 clubs are 80 years or older,” Speiss said.

In celebration of that achievement, Speiss presented Lion Barbara Holley, President of the Union Lions Club, with an 80-year patch that will be placed on the club’s banner which displays all of the club’s honors.

A history of the club handed out to those in attendance places even more emphasis on the uniqueness of the Union Lions Club turning 80.

The members of the Union Lions Club take great pride in the fact that our club is the twelfth (12th) oldest Club in District 32-D. We also take great pride in the fact that when we re-district on 2018, our club will be the twenty-second (22nd) oldest Club in the new Multiple District 32S.

In addition to Thursday’s birthday party, the Club’s achievement has also been recognized with proclamations issued by the City of Union and Union County.

The history presented to members and visiting Lions at Thursday’s party concludes that the Club “will continue to live by our motto of ‘We Serve’ with respect to assisting those needy individuals with our sight and hearing conservation and diabetes awareness programs.”

Photo by Lion George Goins Lion Barbara Holley, President of the Union Lions Club, accepts the patch marking the club's 80 years of service to the community from Lion Gene Speiss, Past International Director and member of the Spartanburg Lions Club.

Lions celebrate 80 years of service

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-672-4090.

