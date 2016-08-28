‘Labors’ at Rose Hill Sept. 10

UNION — Come with us into the past on Saturday, Sept. 10, for our fourth annual Labors program. This is an interactive way to examine the daily work that enslaved African-Americans did at Rose Hill, a large Upstate cotton and corn plantation in the 1800s.

What was life like for them during the years they spent toiling on the lands owned by S. C. Governor William H. Gist? What were their responsibilities? What did they do in their private time with their families?

Labors is ongoing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. so visitors can arrive anytime during those hours. New activities this year include sewing, quilting and broom making. Visitors have the opportunity to make their own quilting sample and brooms to take home. We’ll also have 1800s cooking in the plantation kitchen and ranger-led walks to the remnants of former laborer dwellings. Special performances by guest interpreters, Tyrie Rowell as “Cato” and Dontavius Williams as “Adam,” will take you back in time to experience what life might have been like for enslaved workers.

A food vendor will be onsite. Our regular guided mansion tours will not be available during Labors, but the mansion will be open for viewing.

No registration is required. $2/person age 6 and older.

For further information, contact Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC. Ph.: 864-427-5966 or E-mail: rosehill@scprt.com. Visit us at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

Rose Hill

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history. We also offer special school programs. Contact the park for further information.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held March-October daily at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Winter tours are from Noember-February and are scheduled Thursday-Monday at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more interested in taking a tour must contact the park for a group reservation. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. The park is located eight miles south of Union, SC.

State Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreational development.

Photo courtesy of Dontavius Williams Intepreter Dontavius Williams as “Adam,” the character he plays during “Labors” at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_Dontavius-Williams-as-Adam-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Dontavius Williams Intepreter Dontavius Williams as “Adam,” the character he plays during “Labors” at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century. Courtesy photo Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will present its fourth annual production of “Labors” on Sept. 10. Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_Labors-2016-1.jpg Courtesy photo Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will present its fourth annual production of “Labors” on Sept. 10. Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century. Photo courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation/SCPRT Rose Hill kitchen with a fire in the fire place is one of things visitors will be see on Sept. 10 when Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site presents its fourth annual production of “Labors.” Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_Rose-Hill-kitchen-w-fire-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation/SCPRT Rose Hill kitchen with a fire in the fire place is one of things visitors will be see on Sept. 10 when Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site presents its fourth annual production of “Labors.” Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century. Photo courtesy of Tyrie Rowell Interpreter T. Rowell as “Cato,” the character he plays during “Labors” at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_T-Rowell-as-Cato-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Tyrie Rowell Interpreter T. Rowell as “Cato,” the character he plays during “Labors” at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Labors depicts the life of the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation in the 19th century.

This year’s program offers new activities

Special to The Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.