Library’s Most Valuable Volunteer

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Labor Day
The library will be closed Sept. 3-Sept. 5 for the Labor Day weekend. The library will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
If anyone has pictures from the interior of the Old Carnegie Library (pre-1985) please either drop them off at the library (they will not be returned) or email them to info@unionlibrary.org. This will assist us with our renovation plans.
Employment Opportunities
Part-time library clerk and part-time library intern. Please visit our website at www.unionlibrary.org for more details on each position and an application form. Applications and resumes may be emailed to info@unionlibrary.org. Applications and resumes will be accepted at the library and online through Sept. 5, 2016.
Fall/Winter
Preschool Storytime
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140, Ext. 302
September 6 — Mustache
September 13 — Chameleons
September 20 — Ocean
September 27 — Build a Bug
October 4 — Animals
October 11 — All About Me!
October 18 — Letters
October 25 — Halloween
November 1 — Shapes
November 8 — Presidents
November 15 — Thanksgiving
November 29 — Things that Go!
December 6 — Winter Clothes
December 13 — Christmas
Books
There are no new books this week.
Cathey Parker is the Union County Carnegie Library’s MVV — Most Valuable Volunteer. Her assistance with Summer Reading and the library’s association with First Steps is invaluable! Please note the background: Early Childhood Literacy Kits provided through a grant from Union County First Steps.