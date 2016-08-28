Library’s Most Valuable Volunteer

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Labor Day

The library will be closed Sept. 3-Sept. 5 for the Labor Day weekend. The library will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

If anyone has pictures from the interior of the Old Carnegie Library (pre-1985) please either drop them off at the library (they will not be returned) or email them to info@unionlibrary.org. This will assist us with our renovation plans.

Employment Opportunities

Part-time library clerk and part-time library intern. Please visit our website at www.unionlibrary.org for more details on each position and an application form. Applications and resumes may be emailed to info@unionlibrary.org. Applications and resumes will be accepted at the library and online through Sept. 5, 2016.

Fall/Winter

Preschool Storytime

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140, Ext. 302

September 6 — Mustache

September 13 — Chameleons

September 20 — Ocean

September 27 — Build a Bug

October 4 — Animals

October 11 — All About Me!

October 18 — Letters

October 25 — Halloween

November 1 — Shapes

November 8 — Presidents

November 15 — Thanksgiving

November 29 — Things that Go!

December 6 — Winter Clothes

December 13 — Christmas

Books

There are no new books this week.

Courtesy photo Cathey Parker is the Union County Carnegie Library's MVV — Most Valuable Volunteer. Her assistance with Summer Reading and the library's association with First Steps is invaluable! Please note the background: Early Childhood Literacy Kits provided through a grant from Union County First Steps.