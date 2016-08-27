Free Back To School Bash Sunday

Saturday, Aug. 27

10 a.m.: A Prayer/Luncheon sponsored by the Women’s Day Weekend at Corinth Baptist Church. All are welcome. Rev. J. Archie Calhoun, Pastor.

Sunday, Aug. 28

10 a.m.: Corinth Baptist Church sponsors its annual Women’s Day Program. Guest speaker will be Minister McKeisha Watson who will discuss the theme “It’s time for Purification and Prayer.”

Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Chair. Mrs. Rubye Calhoun, Mrs. Roslyn Ferguson, and Mrs. Harriet White, Assistants.

Rev. J. Archie Calhoun, Pastor.

11 a.m.: Pastor Appreciation Day for Rev. Ronald McFadden and First Lady Valerie McFadden at Bethany AME Church, Jonesville. All are welcome to attend.

6 p.m.: Lakeside Baptist Church, 640 Lakeside Drive, Union will host a concert by “The Nelons.” The public is invited.

Sunday, Aug. 28-Wednesday, Aug. 31

2:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will have Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and the speaker will be Rev. Robert McGowens Sr., Pastor of Greater Galilee Baptist Church of Charlotte, NC.

Revival will be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. each night and the speaker will be Rev. Stanley Watson, Pastor of Shalom Christian Fellowship of Gaffney.

We look forward to a spiritually high time in the Lord, we hope that you will be able to join us.

Summer Snow Open Again

First United Pentecostal Church’s Summer Snow is open once again. It will be open from noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday serving up shaved ice sno cones through August. The church is located at 313 Old Buffalo Road.

Summer Snow is a fundraiser for the church with the funds raised used for the church youth, “Sheaves for Christ,” and “Christmas for Christ,” and foreign missions.

Church times at First United Pentecostal Church are Sunday School at noon and Evangelistic Services at 2 p.m. Sunday and Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sunday, Sept. 4

2:30 p.m.: Bethel AME Church, Hamlet St., will hold a One Day Revival.

Rev. Adrian Kollock, Pastor of Poplar Springs AME Church, Laurens, will be the speaker.

Rev. Terry Gillyard, Pastor.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper. The menu will include pinto beans, smoke sausage, cabbage, stewed potatoes with cornbread, dessert and drink. Plates are $5. Singing will begin at 6 p.m. For takeout call 864-427-5319. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m.: Pacolet River Baptist Church Association Missionary Quarterly Meeting will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church. Joyce Walker, President. Rev. James Mason, Moderator.

Sunday, Sept. 11

11 a.m.: Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate an Appreciation Service for their pastor, Rev. James E. Curenton Jr. during the Worship Service. The speaker will be Rev. Leon Hardgrove of Greenville.

Sunday, Sept. 18-Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

There will be a covered dish supper Sunday at 12:30 p.m. following the morning service. Everyone is invited to stay for the fellowship over in the Family Life Building. Please bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Sunday Evening Service begins our revival at 7 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Revival will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. The following ministers will bring the message the following evenings:

• Monday — Rev. David Bauknight, Grace United Methodist Church.

• Tuesday — Rev. Mike Scales, Carlisle United Methodist Church and Whitmire United Methodist Church.

• Wednesday — Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

There will be special music each night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

Courtesy photo There will be a free Back To School Bash from 4-8 p.m. this Sunday at the Jonesville High School Football Field in downtown Jonesville. The event, which is sponsored by local churches, will feature door prizes, a bouncy house and a slide, hot dogs and hamburgers, snow cones, a car show, face painting, horse rides, gospel singing, and much more. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web1_thumbnail_BTS-Bash-Poster-page-0.jpg Courtesy photo There will be a free Back To School Bash from 4-8 p.m. this Sunday at the Jonesville High School Football Field in downtown Jonesville. The event, which is sponsored by local churches, will feature door prizes, a bouncy house and a slide, hot dogs and hamburgers, snow cones, a car show, face painting, horse rides, gospel singing, and much more.