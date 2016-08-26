Construction industry symposium Oct. 18

CLEMSON — Participants in a construction symposium offered by Clemson University will gain valuable knowledge and perspective from leading experts about critical issues affecting the industry now and insight into anticipated changes.

“The Ever-changing World of Construction: Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Opportunities,” offered by Clemson’s construction science and management department, is scheduled for Oct. 18 at Le Meridien Hotel in Charlotte, N.C.

The event is expected to draw attendees from across the region — facility owners, construction companies, specialty contractors, designers, vendors and other construction industry service providers.

“This centrally-located, regional event fills a void left by typical construction industry summits,” said Roger Liska, professor and chair of Clemson’s construction science and management department. “Our information-packed agenda offers a significant amount of construction industry-related ‘intelligence,’ presented and discussed by industry leaders in one place on one day.

“Attendees will leave with an arsenal of information to help them prepare their businesses for the challenging road ahead in the construction industry. Our long-range plan is for the symposium to become an annual event that people will look forward to every year. We also expect this to be a beneficial learning experience for students in our construction science and management program.”

Morning and afternoon keynote addresses will be followed by panel discussions, led by industry experts, on issues impacting the construction industry today with special focus on the future.

Anirban Basu, chief economist with Associated Builders and Contractors of Washington, D.C., will kick off the morning session with “The Economist Who Loved Me.”

James Benham, president of JBKnowledge Inc. of Bryan, Texas, will launch the afternoon session with “How Drones, Sensors and Integrated Apps are Rewriting All of the Rules in the Construction Industry.”

Bill Caldwell, president and CEO of Waldrop Mechanical Services and leader of the Corporate Partners task force, will moderate.

This new symposium was developed by Clemson’s construction science and management corporate partners and industry advisory board, with support from several leading construction industry associations.

Early registration discounts are available through Sept. 2. Visit the Clemson Marketplace to register.

Anirban Basu http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Basu-172×215.jpg Anirban Basu James Benham http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Benham-1-172×215.jpg James Benham

To be hosted by Clemson University in Charlotte

Special to The Times

This story was written by Jeannie Davis, College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities, Clemson University.

This story was written by Jeannie Davis, College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities, Clemson University.