Four graduate from Clemson

CLEMSON — Local residents are among summer 2016 graduates of Clemson University.

They are:

Jo Hembree White of Enoree, who graduated with a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning.

Randall McCallum Arnold of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Mechanization and Business.

John Simmons Fallaw of Union, who graduated with a Master of Professional Accounting in Accounting.

Carolena Vanessa Hunt of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.

They were among nearly 1,000 students who received degrees in the Aug. 5 graduation ceremony at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Clemson-University.jpg

Enoree, Union residents receive degrees

Special to The Times

This story courtesy of Clemson University.

This story courtesy of Clemson University.