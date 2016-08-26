Four graduate from Clemson

CLEMSON — Local residents are among summer 2016 graduates of Clemson University.
They are:
Jo Hembree White of Enoree, who graduated with a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning.
Randall McCallum Arnold of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Mechanization and Business.
John Simmons Fallaw of Union, who graduated with a Master of Professional Accounting in Accounting.
Carolena Vanessa Hunt of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.
They were among nearly 1,000 students who received degrees in the Aug. 5 graduation ceremony at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
This story courtesy of Clemson University.