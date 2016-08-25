Uniquely Union Festival Sept. 9-10

UNION — If you like good music, good fun, and good BBQ then you’ll want to be at the USC Union campus Sept. 9-10 for the Uniquely Union Festival.

Festival Chair Kim Lawson said Monday that this year’s festival will begin Friday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. and will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. She said this year’s festival will feature the following:

• Kidz Zone which will include a number of activities for children including inflatable slides, a trampoline, and much more. Lawson said that children can get a $5 wristband that will enable them to play in the Kidz Zone throughout the day.

• Vendors selling a variety of food as well as vendors selling other merchandise. There will also arts and crafts for sale.

• Music on the main stage throughout the day with headline acts each night.

— On Friday, Lawson said the headline act will be the Justin McCorkle Band which will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Lawson said that Justin McCorkle is the son of George McCorkle, a founding member of the Marshal Tucker Band. She said that Justin and his band plays both Marshal Tucker music and his own.

— On Saturday, Lawson said the headline act will be Mill Billy Blues, a band lead by local musician Freddie Vanderford. She said that Mill Billy Blues’ performance will also include a special electric show.

• The Southern BBQ Network sanctioned BBQ competition. Lawson said the Taster’s Choice Competition will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday and the awards presented on the main stage at 4 p.m.

Lawson added that the opening ceremony for the festival will be Friday at 8 p.m.

There will be free handicapped parking available in the parking lot of the Main Building.

While there will be no charge for those requiring handicapped parking, Lawson said that the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team will be selling parking space to other drivers attending the festival. The funds raised from the sale will go to support to support the team.

Lawson said that those wanting to participate in the festival as a vendor or a competitor in the BBQ competition can register to do so online at the Uniquely Union Festival website (www.uniquelyunion.com) by filling out the vendors form. She requested that no food vendors apply as the festival already has plenty of them. All vendors forms must be submitted by Aug. 31.

For more information about the Uniquely Union Festival call Festival Chair Kim Lawson at 864-680-7526.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

