Special deer hunts this fall

UPSTATE — Deer hunts for mobility impaired hunters will be held in Union County and four other Upstate counties this fall.

The SC Department of Natural Resources has announced that mobility impaired hunters will again be treated to a unique opportunity to attend two special deer hunts this year on about 60 well-managed and exclusive, private tracts of land in the Upstate. The hunts are scheduled for Oct. 28-29 in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties, and on Nov. 4-5 in Laurens and Newberry counties.

Applicants can apply for one or both hunts. There is no application fee or other cost associated with these hunts. Each hunt will consist of a noon lunch and hunting on Friday afternoon and Saturday mornings. After the noon lunch on Friday, all participants will then disperse to their assigned hunt sites.

Applications for these special hunts are available from: Union DNR Office, 124 Wildlife Drive, Union, SC 29379, telephone (864) 427-5140, fax (864) 427-8460; or the DNR Columbia Office, PO Box 167, Columbia, SC 29202, telephone (803) 734-3886. You can also download an application from the DNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/hunting/mobilityhunt. Completed applications must be received at the Union DNR Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

Applicants for these hunts are carefully screened and are restricted to persons who are permanently and severely mobility impaired. These include only those who are permanently confined to a wheelchair, persons permanently requiring the use of a mechanical aid (walker, braces, cane, etc.) to walk, or persons with complete single or double leg amputations. Each hunter may be accompanied by one other person who can participate in a non-hunting capacity.

These special hunts are co-sponsored by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which will handle the application process, notification of successful hunters, and other correspondence. A number of generous landowners and managers will accommodate hunters on their properties this year during these special hunts. Additional hosts may be added prior to the hunt.

Oct. 28-29 — Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union County hunt

Cherokee County

Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Cooper — Arcon Land & Timber, LLC

Mr. Brian Randolph — Randolph Property

Mr. Dan White — Cedar Ridge Hunt Club

Spartanburg County

Mr. Wayne Barnes (Stewart Johnson) — Jimmie’s Creek Farm

Mr. Bill Burton — Atchley Farm

Mr. Harold Campbell — Campbell Property

Mr. Larry Cook — Booger Den Hunt Club

Mr. John Floyd — Gordon Farms

Dr. George Graham — Tri G Gun Club

Mr. Hunter West (George D. Johnson, Jr.) — Magnolia

Mr. Wayne High — Little Tyger Hunt Club

Mr. Darrell Merchant — Cross Anchor Hunt Club

Mr. John Montgomery — Hacker Creek Farms, LLC

Mr. Steve Pettit — Four T’s Hunt Club

Mr. Sam Shackelford III — Riverside Hunt Club

Mr. Curtis Stacy — Police Hunt Club

Mr. Bob Sweeney — Cross Anchor Farm

Dr. David Weir — Weir Property

Union County

Mr. Ty Cheek — Pea Ridge Hunt Club

Mr. Gordy Darby — Hickory Hills Hunt Club

Mr. Wayne Garner — U. S. Sportsmen’s Club

Mr. Dan Hess (Donnie Loftis) — Padgett’s Creek Reserve

Mr. Hunter West (George D. Johnson Jr.) — Tyger Ranch

Mr. Bob Jeter — Chufa Ridge Farm, LLC

Mr. Steve Koskela — Laura Lyn Farm

Mr. Donnie Loftis — Rabbit Road Hunt Club

Mr. Tarri McKinney — Delta South WMA

Mr. Walter Oates — Triangle 113 Farm

Mr. John Odell — Allen Farm

Mr. Ron Roberts — Beulah Creek Hunt Club

Mr. Terry Shockley — Trophy Buck Hunt Club

Mr. Frank Sistare — Fairforest Timber Company

Mr. Jeff Strickland — Strickland Property

Nov. 4-5 — Laurens and Newberry County hunt

Laurens County

Mr. Charles Blackmon — Blackmon Farm

Dr. Wallace Boyd — Quaker Creek Farm

Mr. Larry Brehmer — Brehmer Farm

Mrs. Jackie Burns — Buckhorn Farms

Mr. Ricky Childers — Benjamin Property

Mr. Tom Davis — Davis Property-Hog Pen

Mr. John Farmer — Farmer Property

Mr. Steve Frantz — Southern Timber Associates

Mr. Barrett Holmes — Holmes Farm

Mr. Tim Howard — Sugar Flat Hunt Club

Mr. Mike Johnson — The Clinton House Plantation

Mr. Steve Johnson — Johnson Farm

Mr. Charles McKinney — McKinney Property

Mr. Wade Pitts — Pitts Place

Dr. Gus Ramage — Ramage Properties

Mr. Danny Roach — Pacolet Milliken Enterprises

Mr. Dave Schemm — Triple S Hunt Club

Mr. Stan Schoemer — Red Oak Hunt Club

Mr. Todd Scott — Cabin On the Water

Mrs. Penny Spearman — Spearman Property

Mr. Bryson Thomason — Fuller Gray Farm

Mr. Hobart Trotter — Davis Property

Mr. Jim Watson — Indian Creek Hunt Club

Dr. Derrick Wessinger — Hurricane Hunt Club

Dr. Claude Woollen — Woollen Farm

Newberry County

Mr. Chris Cleveland — Good Old Boys Club

Mr. Terry Cotney — Lester Estate

Mr. Rusty Harter — Piedmont Conservation Club

Mr. & Mrs. Roy Jones — Mudlick Lodge

Mr. John McCauley — Belfast Hunt Club

Mr. Gary Stephens — Belfast WMA

Mr. Otis Taylor — The Scott Place (TCA)

A number of organizations are also co-sponsoring these events and provide financial support or assistance in various other ways. These co-sponsors include the Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund, Georgia Pacific Corp., Carolina’s Fence Association, South Carolina Disabled Sportsmen, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Sprinkle Prosthetics, the Upstate Warrior Solution, South Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Association and the South Carolina DNR’s Take One Make One program. A significant number of volunteers are involved whose individual personal assistance is vital to the success of these events.

“Aside from the opportunity to hunt deer on some of the most well-managed and exclusive properties in the Upstate, another important benefit of these events is the opportunity to develop friendships and fellowship among those who have similar disabilities,” said Gerald Moore, DNR wildlife biologist in Union. “We are pleased to cooperate with the various hosts and sponsors of these hunts in assisting those people who are able to take definite steps to pursue their outdoor interests in spite of their disabilities.”

Moore encourages all qualified mobility impaired persons interested in hunting to apply. “It is certainly a great opportunity,” he said, “and all interested sportsmen and sportswomen who are mobility impaired should try to take advantage of it.”

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Natural Resources.

