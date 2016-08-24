‘The core asset of our community’

UNION — What does a $1.5 million multi-purpose facility look like? It looks like Main Street Junction which had its formal opening this past Saturday.

Main Street Junction opened its doors to the public during a 1 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the completion of an effort that began nearly a decade ago with a study that determined the City of Union needed a multi-purpose facility on Main Street in the downtown area.

An important step in the implementation of the study’s recommendations came in 2011 and 2012 when the SC Department of Commerce provided the City of Union with nearly $100,000 in seed money to convert an existing downtown building for use as a business. A committee comprised of members from the development board, tourism commission, Chamber of Commerce and Union City Council selected the building at 107 East Main St. for the project. The building had previously housed a Super 10 store and before that a Rose’s 5 and 10 store. The money provided by the SC Department of Commerce was spent on a new roof, removing asbestos and lead-based paint.

Main Street Junction was selected as the name of the facility because of its proximity to a mural painted on a nearby building depicting the Buffalo, Union-Carolina railroad. At one time, the committee looked into developing the building with a restaurant and small retail shops on the first floor.

Over time, the project evolved into renovating the building into a multi-purpose facility that could accommodate events and activities such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows.

Construction on the $1.5 million project got under way in the fall of 2015 and on Saturday the public got its first look at what those funds had been spent on.

Joined by the members of Union City Council and the members of the Main Street Junction Marketing Committee, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cut the ribbon to formally open the facility. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by guided tours of the interior of the building, its veranda, and the park behind it.

In helping open the facility, Thompson spoke about the 2005 study that pointed out the community’s need for a multi-purpose facility and how Main Street Junction will meet that need.

“The study indicated a need for a multi-purpose facility in Union County and that is what Main Street Junction is,” Thompson said. “Hopefully our citizens will use this facility and the ornamental park for family events, weddings, luncheons, business meetings, as well as attend performances.

“As you will see when you take the tour this is a premiere multi-functional venue, a venue that resulted from the redevelopment of a historical vacant building,” he said. “A venue that will bring everyone together for the good of the community. I believe that Main Street Junction will offer a place and sense of space for diverse gatherings that will help breathe new life into downtown Union and bring economic prosperity back to the core asset of our community which is Main Street.”

Following Thompson’s remarks and the ribbon-cutting, the more than 300 people attending the event were taken on guided tours of the facility.

On the first floor of Main Street Junction they got to see the catering kitchen and the banquet area which can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows, and fashion shows. The banquet room includes tables and chairs, a stage, and the original walls and ceiling which have been restored.

At the end of the banquet room are accordion glass doors which open onto the covered veranda which provides access to the fenced-in ornamental park behind Main Street Junction.

When you enter Main Street Junction from Main Street and before you get to the banquet room, you find yourself in the reception area which has chairs, sofas, tables, and two flat screen TVs.

Upstairs you have a flex room, two offices, a conference room with a flat screen TV, a kitchenette, and a bridal parlor.

Main Street Junction will also be equipped with an elevator which will be able to move people back and forth between the first and second floors. For those renting office space on the second floor, the facility provides direct access from Main Street.

While Main Street Junction itself and the ornamental park are complete, work is continuing next to the facility on a patio that will provide handicapped access to the park and to the restroom facilities within the junction.

Meals on Wheels

This Saturday will see Main Street Junction host its first event with the Union County Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m.

The goal of the gala will be to raise funds for the Miracle League’s efforts to provide meals to needy residents in Union and Buffalo. The gala will provide those attending with the opportunity to dress up and enjoy a night of dancing, music, food, and a silent auction while supporting Meals on Wheels.

Renting

Anyone interested in renting all or part of Main Street Junction may call Debbie Woodard at the City of Union at 864-429-1700.

Charles Warner | The Union Times With the assistance of Union City Council members Yates Giles, Pamela Sloss, Robert Garner, and Jim Wilson, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open Main Street Junction. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday afternoon and was followed by guided tours of the multi-purpose facility which is located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. More than 300 people attended the event. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0014MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times With the assistance of Union City Council members Yates Giles, Pamela Sloss, Robert Garner, and Jim Wilson, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open Main Street Junction. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday afternoon and was followed by guided tours of the multi-purpose facility which is located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. More than 300 people attended the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times The main feature of the first floor of Main Street Junction is its banquet room which can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. Main Street Junction is a multi-purpose facility located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. The facility had its grand opening on Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours. It will host its first event this Saturday with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0018MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The main feature of the first floor of Main Street Junction is its banquet room which can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. Main Street Junction is a multi-purpose facility located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. The facility had its grand opening on Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours. It will host its first event this Saturday with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room. Charles Warner | The Union Times More than 300 people attended Saturday’s grand opening of the Main Street Junction multi-purpose facility at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. They got to tour the facility which includes reception area, a kitchen, and a large banquet room on the first floor and a conference room, a flex room, two offices, a kitchenette, and a bridal parlor on the second. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0015MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times More than 300 people attended Saturday’s grand opening of the Main Street Junction multi-purpose facility at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. They got to tour the facility which includes reception area, a kitchen, and a large banquet room on the first floor and a conference room, a flex room, two offices, a kitchenette, and a bridal parlor on the second. Charles Warner | The Union Times The banquet room on the first floor of Main Street Junction includes tables and chairs which can be rented along with the room for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. Main Street Junction will hold its first event this Saturday with the with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0020MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The banquet room on the first floor of Main Street Junction includes tables and chairs which can be rented along with the room for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. Main Street Junction will hold its first event this Saturday with the with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room. Charles Warner | The Union Times The flex room on the second floor of Main Street Junction can be used for smaller events. Like many of the rooms in the facility, it includes a flatscreen TV. Located at 107 E. Main St., Union, Main Street Junction had its formal opening this past Saturday. The two-story, multi-purpose facility can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0025MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The flex room on the second floor of Main Street Junction can be used for smaller events. Like many of the rooms in the facility, it includes a flatscreen TV. Located at 107 E. Main St., Union, Main Street Junction had its formal opening this past Saturday. The two-story, multi-purpose facility can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. Charles Warner | The Union Times This conference room is located on the second floor of Main Street Junction at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. The table and chairs were donated to Main Street Junction by The Union Times. Main Street Junction had its formal opening this past Saturday. The two-story, multi-purpose facility can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0027MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This conference room is located on the second floor of Main Street Junction at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. The table and chairs were donated to Main Street Junction by The Union Times. Main Street Junction had its formal opening this past Saturday. The two-story, multi-purpose facility can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. Charles Warner | The Union Times Behind Main Street Junction is a fenced-in ornamental park that can be accessed via the stairs on the covered veranda at the back of the building. Main Street Junction is a multi-purpose facility located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. It had its grand opening this past Saturday. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0036MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Behind Main Street Junction is a fenced-in ornamental park that can be accessed via the stairs on the covered veranda at the back of the building. Main Street Junction is a multi-purpose facility located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. It had its grand opening this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times The building Main Street Junction is located in has a long history having served as the location of a Rose’s 5 and 10 story and a Super 10 store. Located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union, it was renovated to serve as the site of the multi-purpose Main Street Junction. The renovations included preserving and restoring the original ceiling. Main Street Junction had its grand opening this past Saturday. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0038MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The building Main Street Junction is located in has a long history having served as the location of a Rose’s 5 and 10 story and a Super 10 store. Located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union, it was renovated to serve as the site of the multi-purpose Main Street Junction. The renovations included preserving and restoring the original ceiling. Main Street Junction had its grand opening this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Flat screen TVs are located in most of the rooms in the new Main Street Junction at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. The two-story, multi-purpose facility can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. The facility, which had its grand opening Saturday, will host its first event this Saturday with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0039MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Flat screen TVs are located in most of the rooms in the new Main Street Junction at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. The two-story, multi-purpose facility can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. The facility, which had its grand opening Saturday, will host its first event this Saturday with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room. Charles Warner | The Union Times Some of the more than 300 people who attended Saturday’s grand opening of the Main Street Junction take a few moments to enjoy the reception area at the front of the building. The reception area has chairs, sofas, tables, and two flatscreen TVs. Main Street Junction is located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0040MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Some of the more than 300 people who attended Saturday’s grand opening of the Main Street Junction take a few moments to enjoy the reception area at the front of the building. The reception area has chairs, sofas, tables, and two flatscreen TVs. Main Street Junction is located at 107 E. Main St. in downtown Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the features of Main Street Junction is the covered veranda at the back of the building. The stairs on the veranda provide access to the fenced-in ornamental garden behind the facility. Main Street Junction can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. The facility, which had its grand opening Saturday, will host its first event this Saturday with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0043MSJ.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the features of Main Street Junction is the covered veranda at the back of the building. The stairs on the veranda provide access to the fenced-in ornamental garden behind the facility. Main Street Junction can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows. The facility, which had its grand opening Saturday, will host its first event this Saturday with the Meals on Wheels Charity Gala from 6-10 p.m. in the banquet room.

Main Street Junction holds grand opening

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.