More youth art on display

UNION — The imaginativeness, creativity, and artistic ability of middle and high school students is now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Galley on Main Street in downtown Union.

The Art Gallery is currently hosting the 2017 Middle/High School Youth Art Show which displays the works of art produced by 6th-12th grade students at Sims Middle, Lockhart Elementary/Middle, Jonesville Elementary/Middle, Union County High, and Union Christian Day schools.

The more that 50 art works by the middle and high school students were the result of a process that began in the art classes of their respective schools. Students present their works to their art teachers who then select the works to be displayed in the gallery.

The show runs through April 28 and a public reception for the young artists will be held at the gallery on Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and enjoy light refreshments while also having the opportunity to meet the young artists and view their work.

Prizes will also be awarded during the reception with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in each category with the winners receiving cash prizes of $20, $15, and $10, respectively. There will also be an honorable mention in each category receiving art supplies. There will also be an Prize of $25.

The cash prizes are sponsored by Gestamp while the honorable mention prizes are provided by the UCAC.

April At The UCAC

The following events and activities will held in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us April, 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent.

• Toddler Time — Friday, April 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones. Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be painting canvases! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

The event will be held Saturday, May 6 from 3-5 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter; $10 for each additional guest.

Membership Drive

The UCAC is conducting its annual membership and person interested in joining may call, email, or stop in at the Art Gallery to join! All members receive special pricing on camps, classes, and events. For more information call 864-429-2817

Charles Warner | The Union Times Hannah Gilliam, a 9th grade student at Union Christian Day School produced this art work using mixed media. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show. A reception for Hannah and her fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Cierra Goldman, an 8th grade student at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School, produced this art work using the medium of metal tooling. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show. A reception for Cierra and her fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Laura Parris, an 11th grade student at Union County High School, produced this art work using the medium of pencil. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show. A reception for Laura and her fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Miley Robinson, a 6th grade student at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, produced this art work using the medium of watercolor. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show. A reception for Miley and her fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Austin McKissick, a 10th grade student at Union County High School, produced this art work using the medium of watercolor. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show. A reception for Austin and his fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Amiah Rufrano, a 7th grade student at Sims Middle School, produced this art work using the medium of colored pencil. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show. A reception for Amiah and her fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lori Hart, a 12th grade student at Union County High School, produced this art work using the medium of graphite. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show. A reception for Lori and her fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. A reception for Lori and her fellow artists will be held at the Art Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Reception Thursday at the UCAC Art Gallery

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

