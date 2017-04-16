‘Union County Shred Day’ April 21

UNION COUNTY — A local business is seeking to help the people of Union County better protect themselves from identity theft by providing them with the opportunity to safely dispose of documents containing their personal information.

In a statement released Wednesday, Letha King State Farm announced that it is sponsoring Union County’s Shred Day. The press release states that “Letha will have Shred-A-Way from Boiling Springs at her office on Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m.” It states that the Shred-A-Way truck will shred the documents on-site “so that you can rest assured that your information will be property destroyed.”

The press release states that “any type of paper, empty medicine bottles, and even CDs can be disposed on-site. Hard drives and laptops would have to be taken off site to shred. There will be representatives from Shred-A-Way available for any questions that you may have about the disposal of your property.”

In announcing its sponsorship of Shred Day, the agency stressed the growing threat of identity theft and the importance of disposing of personal information in a secure manner.

“Identity theft is vastly increasing, making it more and more important to safely secure or discard your sensitive information. Shredding is a very safe way to get rid of any unnecessary documents and unwanted items.

“Letha wants to encourage all of Union to come out and participate in the Union County Shred Day Event. Letha will also have popcorn and a few giveaways for participating. Come on out to reduce your paper clutter and preserve the environment.”

Letha King State Farm is located at 408 N. Duncan By-Pass, Suite C, Union.

For more information about Shred Day call 864-427-5634.

Photo courtesy of Letha King State Farm Local State Farm Insurance Agent Letha King and her son, Everette, pose with the Shred-A-Way document shredding truck. Letha King State Farm will sponsor Union County’s Shred Day on Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m. Shred-A-Way from Boiling Springs will be at the agency’s office to enable the public to safely dispose of documents and other items containing personal information. Letha King State Farm is located at 408 N. Duncan By-Pass, Suite C, Union. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Shred.jpg Photo courtesy of Letha King State Farm Local State Farm Insurance Agent Letha King and her son, Everette, pose with the Shred-A-Way document shredding truck. Letha King State Farm will sponsor Union County’s Shred Day on Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m. Shred-A-Way from Boiling Springs will be at the agency’s office to enable the public to safely dispose of documents and other items containing personal information. Letha King State Farm is located at 408 N. Duncan By-Pass, Suite C, Union.

Event sponsored by Letha King State Farm