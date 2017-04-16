Pinwheels at Carnegie Library

UNION — The grounds of the Union County Carnegie Library along South Street are lined with pinwheels in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

In a statement released Thursday, Library Director Rieta Drinkwine said that the pinwheels were placed along the property in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month and will remain in front of the library for the rest April.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed April Child Abuse Awareness Month in South Carolina. According a policy post of the Children’s Trust of South Carolina, the proclamation “cites the importance of prevention programs in communities across South Carolina that give families the knowledge and resources to learn, grow and thrive while providing safe, caring environments for children. Gov. McMaster encourages all South Carolinians to work together to protect the safety and well-being of children in the Palmetto State.”

The library’s decision to place pinwheels around its grounds is in keeping with the fact that pinwheels have become a symbol for the prevention of child abuse across America. They symbolize the carefree spirit of great childhoods and are a reminder of the community’s commitment to prevent child abuse.

Pinwheels will be given out to children who attend Touch-A-Truck at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by Union County First Steps, is designed to promote public awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The free event will include activities, information, gifts, door prizes, and plenty of fun and bracelets with the words “Protecting Children is Everyone’s Job” will be handed out.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union County DSS Director Elizabeth Tisdale and Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine pose for a photo with the pinwheels that current line the grounds of the library.

By Charles Warner

