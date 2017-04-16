The ‘King of Instruments’ at GUMC

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR met on Tuesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. The meeting was opened with reciting the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States, the American’s Creed, and the salute to the flag of South Carolina. “America” was sung, accompanied by Mr. Tommy Bishop on the organ. The Lord’s Prayer was prayed for the devotional.

Pipe Organ

The pipe organ has been called the King of Instruments. Members of the DAR had the opportunity to learn about the pipe organ in Grace Methodist which is skillfully played by Mr. Tommy Bishop, organist and choirmaster.

The Casavant pipe organ was installed in l968 at a cost of $35,900. In 2011 the organ console was renovated. It was wired for three additional stops, but since the cost of this was around $53,000 it was put on hold. However, in the fall of 2015, Mr. Bishop received a telephone call from Michael Proscia, Grace’s organ tuner. He had found the pipes needed and would like to donate them to Grace. The only charge would be $7,000.00 for installation and materials. The Church Council voted to accept this offer and to let Proscia complete the work. The organ is now valued at more than $500,000.

The additional stops were an 8 foot flute in the pedals, and an Erzhaler Celeste 8 foot and a Trompette 8 foot on the great manual. In addition, the Cymbelstern was installed at no extra cost. It provides the sound of tinkling bells.

Music

Mr. Bishop played a number of selections to demonstrate the organ. His selections were:

“Amazing Grace” — arranged by Martin

“Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” — Bach

“Behold the Lamb of God” — Handel

“A Mighty Fortress Is Our God” — Luther

“O Love that Wilt Not Let Me Go” — arranged by Hughes

“If Thou Art Near” — Bach

”Rondeau” — Mouret

“Arioso in A” — Bach

“The Palms” — Fauré

“Toccata” — Widor

Officers Chosen

The following officers were chosen: Regent — Kathleen Read; Vice Regent — no one; Recording and Corresponding Secretary — Margaret McCarley; Treasurer, Registrar, and Historian — Margie Ruff; Chaplain and Parliamentarian — Jane Owenby.

Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned by Margaret McCarley.

Next Meeting

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

NSDAR hears presentation on pipe organ