Rotary gets sneak peek at ‘Madagascar’

UNION — The Union Rotary Club meets each Tuesday in the social hall of Covenant Baptist Church and while this week’s meeting was held there as well it was a little bit because of who was in charge and the musical program that was presented.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Club announced that members of the Union County High School Interact Club ran Tuesday’s meeting.

Another difference between Tuesday’s meeting and other Club meetings is that Rotarians were given a sneak peak of the Union County High School GT Drama Class production of “Madgascar: A Musical Adventure.” Accompanied by the play’s director, GT Drama Class Teacher Ralph Lawson, the members of the cast performed excerpts from the musical.

The musical will be presented during the Rotary Club’s annual Dinner Theater on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Union County High School. The press release states that tickets are $15 each and must be purchased in advance as they will not be sold at the door. Tickets may be purchased from any Rotarian or Ralph Lawson and at Arthur State Bank and Correll Insurance.

Madagascar is based on the popular Dreamworks Animation film, tells the story of a group of zoo animals who leave the Central Park Zoo in New York City and end up in the jungles of Madagascar.

The production features a cast made up of both returning actors and newcomers to the UCHS stage. The actors and the characters they play are:

• Jerimey Kirby as Alex, a lion who is the crowd favorite at the zoo.

• Kaderious Fleming as Marty, a zebra, who is Alex’s best friend.

• Caroline Gallman as Gloria, a hippopotamus.

• Claire Pridemore as Melman, a giraffe.

• Iriana Foster as King Julien, King of the Lemurs.

• Jordan Clevenger as Maurice, King Julien’s right-hand man.

• Shelby Summers, Kayleigh Miller, Kirklyn English, and Madyson Russell as the Penguins of Madagascar.

• Laura Parris and Katie Wagner as the Main Lemurs.

• Cameron Newton as Mason the chimp.

• Raven Sanders as Foosa Leader.

• Ty Browning, Alyssa Crocker, Brindia Nunn, Mackenzie Palmer, Emily Lemons, and Melena Kirby are also members of the cast.

The play, which is directed by Lawson, will feature choreography by Bess Lawson. Assistant choreographer is Mary Scarborough. Vocal direction is by Janet Lawson.

In addition to the Rotary-sponsored Dinner Theater performance, Madgascar will be presented in non-dinner performances at Union County High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

UCHS Interact Club in charge of Rotary meeting

