Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything.
— Peter Golkin
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
New Preschool Storytimes on Saturday!
Time: 10-11 a.m.
April 22th
May 6
May 20
Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140, Ext. 302
April 18 — Art
April 25 — Wild Things
Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information
Family Events
Wednesday afternoons
3:30-4:30 p.m.
April 19 — Poetry & Popcorn
April 26 — Macaroni Artwork
Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information
New PS4 games available for check out from the library, made possible from a grant through Best Buy.
New Books — Available Now
Adult Fiction
The Dry by Jane Harper
We Were The Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter
Bone Box by Faye Kellerman
Big Law by Ronald S. Liebman
Where The Lost Girls Go by Rosalind Noonan
Prayer For The Dead by James Oswald
No Man’s Land by Simon Tolkien
DVD (Video) Fiction
Arrival
Jack Reacher. Never Go Back