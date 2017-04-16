Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything.

— Peter Golkin

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

New Preschool Storytimes on Saturday!

Time: 10-11 a.m.

April 22th

May 6

May 20

Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140, Ext. 302

April 18 — Art

April 25 — Wild Things

Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information

Family Events

Wednesday afternoons

3:30-4:30 p.m.

April 19 — Poetry & Popcorn

April 26 — Macaroni Artwork

Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information

New PS4 games available for check out from the library, made possible from a grant through Best Buy.

New Books — Available Now

Adult Fiction

The Dry by Jane Harper

We Were The Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter

Bone Box by Faye Kellerman

Big Law by Ronald S. Liebman

Where The Lost Girls Go by Rosalind Noonan

Prayer For The Dead by James Oswald

No Man’s Land by Simon Tolkien

DVD (Video) Fiction

Arrival

Jack Reacher. Never Go Back