A busy meeting for County Council

UNION COUNTY — Filling vacancies in the Clerk of Court’s and Treasurer’s offices, a tanker for the Carlisle Fire Department, and the future of the From Building on Main Street in downtown Union were all on the agenda of Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting.

Vacancies

Among those speaking at Tuesday’s meeting was Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson who was seeking to fill the currently vacant Common Pleas Clerk position in her office.

Also addressing council was Union County Treasurer Dianne Wilkins who was seeking to fill the currently vacant Administrative Assistant/Deputy Treasurer’s position in her office.

Council voted unanimously to allow Lawson and Wilkins to hire personnel to fill the vacancies in their offices.

Tanker

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an equipment lease purchase agreement not to exceed $150,000 for the purchase of a water tanker for the Carlisle Fire Department.

From Building

Council received for review proposals from two companies — The Montgomery Company and JMD Arcihtects — for the From Building at 101 West Main Street, Union.

The building, which is located in downtown Union, is owned by the county which is seeking proposal from private developers to redevelop the property.

Budget

Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of the proposed 2017-2018 budget which currently stands at $15,919,876.

Economic Development

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve third and final reading of two economic development-related ordinances.

The first was an amendment to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement between Union County and Gonvauto South Carolina, LLC to include GES Recycling South Carolina, LLC. The amendment covers GES’ investment of at least $4 million in the establishment and operation of its aluminum collection, processing, and recovery operation at the Gonvauto facility resulting in the creation of 21 jobs.

Gonvauto is located on SC 18 in the Bonham Community.

The second was an amendment to a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with Gestamp to cover the company’s expansion of its production facility on LSP Road in Union. The amendment states that the expansion will involve the investment of not less than $129 million resulting in the creation of at least 100 new jobs.

The expansion involves the addition of 300,000 square feet of space to the current Gestamp facility; the construction of 123,000 square feet of new space; and the addition of another 182,000 square feet by leasing an existing building.

Image courtesy of Union County Union County Council met this week and approved a variety of items including authorizing the hiring of personnel in the Clerk of Court’s and Treasurers’ offices, the purchase of a tanker for the Carlisle Fire Department; first reading of the budget ordinance; and two economic development-related ordinances. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Union-County-Logo.jpg Image courtesy of Union County Union County Council met this week and approved a variety of items including authorizing the hiring of personnel in the Clerk of Court’s and Treasurers’ offices, the purchase of a tanker for the Carlisle Fire Department; first reading of the budget ordinance; and two economic development-related ordinances.

Council aproves hirings, ordinances, and a purchase

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.