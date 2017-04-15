More Dixie Girls Softball action

UNION COUNTY — The 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season has just completed its first week and is about to begin its second and continue bring the people of Union County great softball action.

The season began Saturday, April 8 at the Timken Sports Complex where most of the Dixie Girls leagues will play. Opening Day included morning ceremonies that all teams participated in followed by an afternoon of games involving all the leagues playing on different fields at the complex.

Opening Day inaugurated the 2017 season which continued this past week with games involving the teams of the Angels, Debs & Belles, Darlings, PonyTails, and SweeTees leagues, all of which played their games on the fields of the Sports Complex. The Tee Ball League also saw action this past week, though its games all took place at City Park T-Ball Field.

Lovin’ Dixie Girls Softball

Fans of Dixie Girls Softball will have a chance to show their support for the league and enjoy a night out and a good meal at the same time.

McDonald’s of Union County will hold a “Lovin’ Dixie Girls Softball” event on Tuesday, April 18 from 5-8 p.m. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of all sales made during that time to the Union County Dixie Girls Softball Association.

The public is urged to support the young ladies of Dixie Girls by having dinner that evening at McDonald’s.

Schedules

This coming week is the second week of the Dixie Girls Softball Season and here is the schedule of games for each league.

Angels Fast Pitch League

(Ages 9-10)

• Monday, April 17

7 p.m.: Crisp & Son vs D&S

(Timken, Field 6)

• Tuesday, April 18

7 p.m.: Crisp & Son vs Timken

(Timken, Field 6)

• Thursday, April 20

7 p.m.: Peahuff Auto & Diesel vs WoodForest

(Timken, Field 6)

Debs & Belles Fast Pitch League

(Ages 13-18)

• Monday, April 17

7 p.m.: Founders vs P&C

(Timken, Field 7)

• Friday, April 21

5:30 p.m.: NAPA vs Founders

(Timken, Field 7)

• Friday, April 21

7 p.m.: State Farm vs P&C

(Timken, Field 7)

Darlings Coaches Pitch League

(Ages 7-8)

• Monday, April 17

5:30 p.m.: Union Kar Connection vs Affordable Title Loans

(Timken, Field 6)

• Tuesday, April 18

5:30 p.m.: Rotary vs Union Kar Connection

(Timken, Field 6)

• Friday, April 21

5:30 p.m.: La Fogata vs Affordable Title Loans

(Timken, Field 6)

PonyTails Fast Pitch League

(Ages 11-12)

• Monday, April 17

5:30 p.m.: Wicks Locksmith vs VitaLink

(Timken, Field 7)

• Tuesday, April 18

7 p.m.: 1st Franklin vs Civitan

(Timken, Field 7)

• Thursday, April 20

7 p.m.: Wicks Locksmith vs Woodmen Chapter 323

(Timken, Field 7)

• Friday, April 21

7 p.m.: 1st Franklin vs Woodmen Chapter 323

(Timken, Field 6)

SweeTees Coaches Pitch League

(Ages 4-6)

• Tuesday, April 18

5:30 p.m.: April’s Dog Palace vs Eddies Carpet

(Timken, Field 7)

• Thursday, April 20

5:30 p.m.: State Farm vs WoodForest lil’ Divas

(Timken, Field 6)

• Thursday, April 20

5:30 p.m.: April’s Dog Palace vs Eddies Carpet

(Timken, Field 7)

Tee Ball

(Ages 2-4)

• Tuesday, April 18

6 p.m.: Bonham FD vs Frank Hart Allstate

(City Park T-Ball)

• Thursday, April 20

6 p.m.: Bonham FD vs ShamPooches

(City Park T-Ball)

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Opening Day for the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season was Saturday, April 8 and began with ceremonies that included the assembling of all the teams of all the leagues on one of the ball fields at the Timken Sports Complex. The ceremonies were held that morning and were followed by an afternoon of softball action with each league playing on a different field.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Pitcher Haleigh Burgess of the Crisp and Son Team of the Dixie Girls Angels Fast Pitch League winds up to throw a pitch during a game at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette A member of the Woodforest Bank Team of the Dixie Girls Angels s Fast Pitch League stands ready to run to the next base if the opportunity to do so arises during a game at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Aria Stewart, a member of Shampooches Pet Grooming Team of the Dixie Girls Tee Ball League runs toward first base during a game at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Players with the Frank Hart Allstate Team of the Dixie Girls Tee Ball League are ready to play ball on the opening day of the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Kali Chapman with the Frank Hart Allstate Team of the Dixie Girls Tee Ball League gets ready to knock the softball off the tee and out into the field on the opening day of the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette A member of the Shampooches Pet Grooming Team of the Dixie Girls Tee Ball League takes off from home plate headed toward first base during a game on the opening day of the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette The Bonham Fire Department Team of the Dixie Girls Tee Ball League takes to the field on the first day of the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season on Saturday, April at the Timken Sports Complex. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette New Life Baptist Church Youth Pastor Todd Davis reads a passage of scripture as he lead the pregame devotionals on Opening Day of the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball season on Saturday, April 8 at the Timken Sports Complex.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Pitcher Catelin Lakeman of the Letha King State Farm Team of the Dixie Girls Debs & Belles Fast Pitch League winds up to throw a pitch during a game at the Timken Sports Complex on the opening day of the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season. The season got under way Saturday, April 8 with an afternoon full of softball action as the teams of all of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the field.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Coach Tori Ruth of the Letha King State Farm Team of the Dixie Girls Debs & Belles s Fast Pitch League gives her players a pregame pep talk on Saturday, April 8 at the Timken Sports Complex. Saturday was the opening day of the season which got under way with all the teams of the Dixie Girls leagues taking to the field.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Coach Chris Sanders of the P&C Mechanical Team of the Dixie Girls Debs & Belles s Fast Pitch League gives his players a pregame pep talk on Saturday, April 8 at the Timken Sports Complex. Saturday was the opening day of the season which got under way with all the teams of the Dixie Girls leagues taking to the field.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Pitcher Abby Benfield of the VitaLink Research Team of the Dixie Girls PonyTails Fast Pitch League winds up to throw the ball during a game at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette Pitcher Janiyah Glenn of the Woodman of the World Chapter 323 Team of the Dixie Girls PonyTails Fast Pitch League winds up to throw the ball during a game at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.

Photo courtesy of Alex Hulette A player for the Letha King State Farm Team of the Dixie Girls SweeTees Coaches Pitch League stand ready at the plate during a game at the Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8. All of the Dixie Girls leagues took to the fields April 8 for the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season.