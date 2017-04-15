UCHS Golf Team falls to Woodruff

UNION COUNTY — Though they lost to Woodruff on Thursday the Union County High School Golf Team is readying itself to face a total of that teams on Monday.

In a statement released Friday, Coach Rocky Cooper said that the team dropped a non-region match to Woodruff at Three Pines Country Club Thursday night to fall to 7-3 for the season. Cooper said the Jackets were led by 8th grader Trenton Crocker with a 41 and sophomore Riley Pittman with a 43. He said that Medalist for the match was Woodruff’s D. Brasington with an even par 36.

“It was a great day for a match, and they just played better as a team then we did,” Cooper said. “We’ll be fine. We come back on Monday with a four-way match with Broome, Greer, and Chapman at Heddles Hideaway. That’s going to be a great test for our guys playing those three teams. Chapman brings with them the number one 3A player in the state in Jacob Bridgeman. That will be fun for our kids to compete against him.

“We didn’t play our best Thursday when we traveled to Woodruff, but I expect our guys to be ready and dialed in on Monday,” he said. “They know we left a lot of shots out there on the course and are better than what we showed.”

Team Scores

UCHS — 180

Woodruff — 168

UCHS Scores

Trenton Crocker — 41

Riley Pittman — 43

Garrett Alexander — 46

Cameron Mitchell — 50

Lucas Austin — 50

Andrew Cooper — 51

Next Week’s Matches

Monday at Heddles Hideaway against Broome, Chapman and Greer at 4:20 p.m.

Wednesday st Chester Country Club against Chester at 4:20 p.m.

Courtesy photo The Union County High School Golf Team fell to Woodruff Thursday evening in a match at Three Pines County Club. The Yellow Jackets will play against Broome, Chapman, and Greer at Heddles Hideaway on Monday. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_UC-Golf-Ball-Picture-1.jpg Courtesy photo The Union County High School Golf Team fell to Woodruff Thursday evening in a match at Three Pines County Club. The Yellow Jackets will play against Broome, Chapman, and Greer at Heddles Hideaway on Monday.

Will face Broome, Chapman and Greer Monday