‘Lovin’ Dixie Girls Softball’ April 18

UNION COUNTY — Here is some of what’s going on in sports in Union County.

Dixie Girls Season Schedule

This is the Dixie Girls Sofball Season is now under way and this is the schedule of games for each of its leagues for the second week of the season.

(All Tee Ball games are played at the City Park T Ball Field while those of the Angels, Debs & Belles, Darlings, PonyTails, and SweeTees leagues are played at the Timken Sports Complex.)

Angels

(Ages 9-10)

• Monday, April 17

7 p.m.: Crisp & Son vs D&S

(Timken, Field 6)

• Tuesday, April 18

7 p.m.: Crisp & Son vs Timken

(Timken, Field 6)

• Thursday, April 20

7 p.m.: Peahuff Auto & Diesel vs WoodForest

(Timken, Field 6)

Debs & Belles

(Ages 13-18)

• Monday, April 17

7 p.m.: Founders vs P&C

(Timken, Field 7)

• Friday, April 21

5:30 p.m.: NAPA vs Founders

(Timken, Field 7)

• Friday, April 21

7 p.m.: State Farm vs P&C

(Timken, Field 7)

Darlings

(Ages 7-8)

• Monday, April 17

5:30 p.m.: Union Kar Connection vs Affordable Title Loans

(Timken, Field 6)

• Tuesday, April 18

5:30 p.m.: Rotary vs Union Kar Connection

(Timken, Field 6)

• Friday, April 21

5:30 p.m.: La Fogata vs Affordable Title Loans

(Timken, Field 6)

PonyTails

(Ages 11-12)

• Monday, April 17

5:30 p.m.: Wicks Locksmith vs VitaLink

(Timken, Field 7)

• Tuesday, April 18

7 p.m.: 1st Franklin vs Civitan

(Timken, Field 7)

• Thursday, April 20

7 p.m.: Wicks Locksmith vs Woodmen Chapter 323

(Timken, Field 7)

• Friday, April 21

7 p.m.: 1st Franklin vs Woodmen Chapter 323

(Timken, Field 6)

SweeTees

(Ages 4-6)

• Tuesday, April 18

5:30 p.m.: April’s Dog Palace vs Eddies Carpet

(Timken, Field 7)

• Thursday, April 20

5:30 p.m.: State Farm vs WoodForest lil’ Divas

(Timken, Field 6)

• Thursday, April 20

5:30 p.m.: April’s Dog Palace vs Eddies Carpet

(Timken, Field 7)

Tee Ball

(Ages 2-4)

• Tuesday, April 18

6 p.m.: Bonham FD vs Frank Hart Allstate

(City Park T-Ball)

• Thursday, April 20

6 p.m.: Bonham FD vs ShamPooches

(City Park T-Ball)

Dixie Youth Season Schedule

The Dixie Youth Baseball Season is now under way and this is the schedule of games for each league for the third week of the season.

(All Tee Ball games are played at the South Hills Tee Ball Field while all Machine Pitch Junior, Machine Pitch Senior, Minors, and O’Zone games are played at the Timken Sports Complex.)

Tee Ball

(Ages 3 & 4)

• Monday, April 17

6 p.m.: Founders vs Sonoco

• Tuesday, April 18

6 p.m.: Backdraft Customs vs Buffalo Pawn Shop

• Thursday, April 20

6 p.m. NAPA vs. Charlie’s Auto Sales

Machine Pitch Juniors

(Ages 5 & 6)

• Tuesday, April 18

(Field 4)

5:30 p.m.: USC Union vs Police Club

• Thursday, April 20

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Police Club vs. USC-Union

• Thursday, April 20

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m. Founders vs. El Poblano

• Friday, April 21

(Field 4)

5:30 p.m.: Gestamp vs. La Fogata

Machine Pitch Seniors

(Ages 7 & 8)

• Monday, April 17

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m.: D&S Land Surveying vs. State Farm

7 p.m.: Founders vs. Timken

• Tuesday, April 18

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m.: Timken vs. Founders

7 p.m.: Allstate vs. Affordable Title Loans

• Friday, April 21

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m.: Affordable Title Loans vs. Allstate

7 p.m.: State Farm vs. D&S Land Surveying

Minors

(Ages 9 & 10)

Monday, April 17

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Rotary Club vs. Jimmy’s Galaxy

7:30 p.m.: Kendall Austin R&C vs. Kingsmore Construction

Tuesday, April 18

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Kingsmore Construction vs. Kendall Austin R&C

7:30 p.m.: Humphries vs. Edwards Tax

Friday, April 21

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Jimmy’s Galaxy vs. Rotary Club

7:30 p.m.: Edwards Tax vs. Humphries

O’Zone

(Ages 11 & 12)

• Monday, April 17

5:30 p.m.: Lions Club vs. Crisp & Son

7:30 p.m.: Union NCO Club vs. Brown’s Roofing

(Field 4)

• Thursday, April 20

(Field 4)

5:30 p.m.: Brown’s Roofing vs. Union NCO Club

7:30 p.m.: Crisp & Son vs. Lions Club

Miracle League Season Schedule

The 2017 Miracle League of Union County Baseball Season gets under way this month. Below is the schedule of games that will take place this season through the end of May.

• Monday, April 24

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Tuesday, April 25

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 1

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Buffalo Pawn

• Tuesday, May 2

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 8

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Tuesday, May 9

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 15

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Buffalo Pawn

• Tuesday, May 16

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 22

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: TOURNEY — Fantastics vs Kendall Austin Roofing — 1 inning. Winner of that game vs Buffalo Pawn — 1 inning.

• Tuesday, May 23

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

• Monday, May 29

— 6 p.m.: SEASON CELEBRATION — Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: SEASON CELEBRATION — Fantastics vs Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing

• Tuesday, May 30

— 6 p.m.: SEASON CELEBRATION — Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

UCHS Golf Schedule

• Monday, April 17 — Broome/Chapman/Greer — Home — 4:20 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 19 — Chester — Chester G.C. — 4:20 p.m.

• Monday, April 24 — Blue Ridge/Landrum — Links O’Tryon — 4:15 p.m.

• Thursday, April 27 — Eastside — Thornblade Club — 4:20 p.m.

• Monday, May 1 — Region Tournament — Links O’Tryon — 9 a.m.

UCHS JV Softball

• Tuesday, April 18 — Travelers Rest — Home — 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 21 — Travelers Rest — Away — 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 25 — Clover — Home — 5 p.m.

UCHS Varsity Baseball

• Tuesday, April 18 — Travelers Rest — Away — 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 21 — Travelers Rest — Home — 6:30 p.m.

UCHS Varsity Softball• Tuesday, April 18 — Travelers Rest — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 19 — Greer — Away — 7 p.m.

• Friday, April 21 — Travelers Rest — Away — 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 25 — Clover — Home — 7 p.m.

UCHS Track And Field

• Tuesday, April 18 — Lakelands Meet at Laurens — Away — 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 26 — Region Meet at Eastside — Away — 4 p.m.

• Saturday, May 6 — State Qualifier at Lower Richland — Away — TBA

• Saturday, May 13 — State at Spring Valley — Away — TBA

UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer

• Monday, April 17 — Greer — Away — 6 p.m.

• Thursday, April 20 — Travelers Rest — Away — 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 25 — Blue Ridge — Away — 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, April 27 — Chester — Away — 7 p.m.

UCHS Varsity Boys Soccer

• Monday, April 17 — Greer — Home — 7 p.m.

• Thursday, April 20 — Travelers Rest — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 25 — Blue Ridge — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, April 27 — Chester — Home — 7 p.m.

UCHS Girls JV Soccer

• Thursday, April 27 — Chester — Away — 5:30 p.m.

UCHS Boys JV Soccer

• Monday, April 17 — Greer — Home — 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, April 27 — Chester — Home — 5:30 p.m.

UCHS Tennis

• Monday, April 17 — Greer — Away — 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 19 — Travelers Rest — 5 p.m.

Athlete Physicals

On the following dates and at the following times and locations the Union County School District is having physicals for every athlete involved in district middle or high school athletics.

• Wednesday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Union County High School

• Wednesday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m. at Union County High School

• Wednesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Wednesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. at Sims Middle School

Fishing Rodeo

The SC Department of Natural Resources will sponsor a Fishing Rodeo on May 20 from 9 a.m.-noon at Foster Park Lake, one of series the department is sponsoring across the state through June.

A press release issued by the SCDNR announcing the event states that youth ages 6-15 participating in the Fishing Rodeo must be accompanied by an adult, but no adult fishing is allowed. Participants required to bring their own fishing equipment and tackle. Bait will be provided at some of the rodeos.

While pre-registration is preferred, on-site registration will be available at most events. Sign-in occurs 15-30 minutes before the rodeo start time. To register online go to www.dnr.sc.gov/aquaticed/rodeos or call 803-737-8483.

More Sports

What’s your favorite local team? What’s your favorite sport? Want to see more about them in print and online?

If the answer to that last question is yes, then submit items — photos, stats, schedules, stories, etc. — to The Union Times by sending them to [email protected] Your submission can be something brief for the Sports Briefs or, if longer in terms of copy and art, could even be a story.

Include contact information with your submission so we can reach you if you have an questions and/or let you know when your submission will appear. We look forward to receiving your submissions and publishing them for your enjoyment and that of the members of your favorite team, their other fans, and the rest of our readers.

Photo courtesy of Dixie Girls and McDonald’s McDonald’s of Union County will hold a “Lovin’ Dixie Girls Softball” event on Tuesday, April 18 from 5-8 p.m. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of all sales made during that time to the Union County Dixie Girls Softball Association. The public is urged to support the young ladies of Dixie Girls by having dinner that evening at McDonald’s. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_dixie-night-color-3-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Dixie Girls and McDonald’s McDonald’s of Union County will hold a “Lovin’ Dixie Girls Softball” event on Tuesday, April 18 from 5-8 p.m. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of all sales made during that time to the Union County Dixie Girls Softball Association. The public is urged to support the young ladies of Dixie Girls by having dinner that evening at McDonald’s.