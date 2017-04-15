Spencer wins Rotary Youth Leadership Award

Community Membership DayEaster Egg Hunt

The Town of Carlisle will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. The Easter Egg Hunt, which will be held at the Carlisle Town Hall, is for children ages 10 and under. Each child must be accompanied by a parent.

Spring Time Story Time

Union County First Steps will hold Spring Time Story Time which will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

A flier publicizing the event states that “if you live in Union County and have a preschool age child (birth-5 years), we invite you to come and enjoy craft time, music time, and story time with them.”

The flier further states that “a small gift will be given to each child.”

Kindergarten Registration

Registration for kindergarten will get under way in April and take place on the following dates at the following locations:

— Tuesday, April 18 — Foster Park Elementary School, Lockhart Elementary/Middle School (5K only), and Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

— Wednesday, April 19 — Buffalo Elementary School and Monarch Elementary School.

(Lockhart 4K may register at any location.)

Registration will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m.. and from 1:30-6 p.m. at each school.

Parents are asked to please bring their children to registration for screening. The screening process will take about 15 minutes.

• Ages

— To register for 4 year old kindergarten (4K), children will need to be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

— To register for 5 year old kindergarten (5K), children will need to be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

• Documentation

In order to register their children, parents must bring the following documentation to registration:

1. Your child’s official Certificate of Immunization (White Card).

2. Your child’s Social Security Card.

3. Your child’s Birth Certificate with State Seal.

4. Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.).

• Immunizations

Immunizations are given by appointment only at the Union County Health Department. You may call 864-424-8004 to schedule an appointment.

• Birth Certificates

Copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records for $12, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Woodmen Of The World

The Woodmen Of The World will meet Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

Budget Work Session

Union County Council will hold a budget work session on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Conference Room at the Union County Annex.

Any agencies wishing to make a request for funding for fiscal year 2017-18 should contact the Clerk to Council in the Supervisor’s Office to schedule a time to make a presentation.

The public is invited to attend.

Good Neighbors Garden Club

The Good Neighbors Garden Club will meet Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Andy’s.

Union County Shred Day

Letha King State Farm, 408 North Duncan Bypass, will sponsor a Union County Shred Day on Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m.

All of Union is welcome. Bring your old documents, tax records, bank statements, outdated debt, charge cards, CDs, etc. and watch them be shredded by the Shred Away truck located at our office.

Life Line Screening At Tabernacle

Union area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 South Pinckney Street, Union, on Saturday, April 22.

The screenings offered by Life Line can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will help create a package right for the person’s age and risk factors.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Little Belles And Beaus

Please join the Ladies of Iris as they present the 2017 Little Belles and Beaus on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Pacolet River Baptist Association Building.

The Ladies invite the public, as well as the friends and supporters of Iris to attend this presentation.

Special Meeting

Union County Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Jury Room at the Union County Courthouse to receive an update from Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

The public is invited to attend and any persons requiring special assistance to attend should contact the Supervisor’s Office 48 hours prior to the meeting.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party monthly meeting will be held Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at the City of Union Municipal Building, 101 Sharpe Avenue.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens, Chair.

Sims Class Of 1969

The Sims High School Class of 1969 will be meeting Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 22 building.

On Saturday, April 29, the class will have a cookout at the same location at 4 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck

Union County First Steps will hold Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m-1 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

A flier publicizing the event, describes Touch-A-Truck as “a free family event” which will include “activities, information, gifts, door prizes, and fun!”

It also states that the event will include a “horn/siren free hour” from 10-11 a.m.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and First Steps is using Touch-A-Truck to promote public awareness of it and the issues it seeks to address.

Each child attending Touch-A-Truck will receive a pinwheel, which has become a symbol for the prevention of child abuse across the nation. Pinwheels symbolize the carefree spirit of great childhoods, and are a strong reminder of our community’s commitment to prevent child abuse. Bracelets will also be given with the words “Protecting Children is Everyone’s Job.”

Ottaray Community Reunion

An Ottaray Community Reunion will be held Saturday, April 29 at noon at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

Anyone who lives in Ottaray or has lived there and anyone who worked at the Ottaray Mill or relatives of same are welcome to attend.

For more information call 864-429-6585.

Union County Beekeepers Meet

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room at the fairgrounds. Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Cynthia Robinson, our State Association Secretary and member of York County Beekeepers, will tell how gardeners can help honey bees. Everyone interested in bees is encouraged to attend.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

April At The UCAC

The following events and activities will held in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us April, 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent.

• Toddler Time — Friday, April 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones. Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• 2017 Middle/High School Youth Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented middle and high school school students with a reception on April 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 50 pieces of artwork created by students, 6th-12th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• Chalk Walk — Saturday, April 15 will be the spring event you don’t want to miss!! Join us at 9 a.m. as spread a little color down Main Street! We will provide you with the chalk, you just provide the creativity! We invite everyone to be a part of the 2017 Chalk Walk! Professionals, beginners, Girl & Boy Scout Troops, Youth Groups, children & adults!!! We would like to thank the City of Union for sponsoring the event! Prize money will be awarded to winners in each category! Sign up early!!!

$5 for members/$10 nonmembers.

• Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be painting canvases! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

The event will be held Saturday, May 6 from 3-5 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter; $10 for each additional guest.

Membership Drive

The UCAC is conducting its annual membership and person interested in joining may call, email, or stop in at the Art Gallery to join! All members receive special pricing on camps, classes, and events. For more information call 864-429-2817

Head Start Accepting Applications

Carolina Community Actions, Inc., Head Start is now accepting applications for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2017-2018 program year.

Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Children with disabilities, including emotional, intellectual and physical (visual, hearing, speech, crippling and other chronic impairments), are eligible regardless of their family income level. Services provided by Head Start include education, nutrition, medical, dental, social services, transportation, parent involvement, and special education services.

We are also now accepting applications for Infants and Toddlers birth to 3 years of age and pregnant mothers for the 2017-2018 program year. Early Head Start Programs begin serving children before they are born by offering services to their pregnant moms. The purpose of this is to ensure that the pregnant woman remains healthy throughout her pregnancy.

CCA Early Head Start/Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast and lunch are served to the Head Start children and formula, breakfast, and lunch are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

A legal birth certificate, certificate of immunization, proof of income for the 2016 calendar year, and social security numbers of all persons in household must be provided when you apply.

The Early Head Start/Head Start center in your area is located at the Jonesville Head Start Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville, SC. For further information and/or an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

Civitans Meet

The Union Civitans Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the Inn at Merridun. Lunch is served.

Teens Sought For Summer Jobs

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 5, 2017).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 24, 2017. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

Trip To Harrah’s

Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team will sponsor a trip to Harrah’s Cherokee on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Departing Jonesville from the Municipal Building at 7:10 a.m. Departing Union from old Walmart parking lot at 7:40 a.m. If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 674-6799. Come and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

DSN Board Meetings

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will meet at the following times in 2017:

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 12 p.m.

All meetings will be held at 226 S. Gadberry Street Union, SC 29379, in the conference room.

Lunch will be provided.

Clemson Club Membership Drive

The Union County Clemson Club is holding a membership drive and is seeking all Clemson fans who are “All In” to join.

Club membership is open to all Clemson fans, alumni and non-alumni alike.

The Union County Clemson Club annually hosts two major events, a kickoff event in August and a chicken roast in November leading up to the annual football game between Clemson and South Carolina.

Each year, two Union County students who will attend Clemson as freshmen receive a scholarship from the club, allowing them to further their education and join the Clemson family.

Annual club dues are $25 which cover all Tigers in the household, with dues supporting the activities of the club, specifically scholarships.

For more information, contact club president Virgil Childers at 864-251-0094.

Relay For Life Schedule

Union County Relay For Life Team Captain meetings are now under way and will continue into spring with the 2017 fundraising campaign culminating in May with this year’s Relay For Life Event.

This Team Captain meetings will held on the following dates:

• Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Anyone wanting to start a Relay Team is welcome at any meeting.

The 2017 Relay For Life campaign will conclude May 12 at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event will get under way at 6 p.m. with the Survivor Reception followed by the Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. The rest of the evening’s activities will continue through the rest of the evening with the Closing Ceremony held at 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

For any information about Relay For Life contact Beth Lancaster, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-3438 or Torance Inman, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-0883 or Cheri Standridge, American Cancer Society Community Manager, at [email protected]

Lions Club

Lions Club Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

• April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

• May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• May 9, 2017

• June 13, 2017

• July 11, 2017

• August 8, 2017

• September 12, 2017 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 10, 2017

• November 14, 2017 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 12, 2017

Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club The Rotary Club of Union is proud to announce that Kinsleigh Spencer is our Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) recipient. Kinsleigh is in the top 10 percent of her junior class at Union County High School and is a member of the Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, National Thespian Honor Society, Interact, and Drama Department. She is from Jonesville and has a twin sister. Kinsleigh is pictured here being presented the check from the club by Rotarian Mike Cassels. Congratulations Kinsleigh!