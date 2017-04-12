GOP holds County Convention

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Republican Party is looking to translate the GOP’s success in Union County in national and state elections into more victories in local races.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Union County Republican Party announced that, in accordance with South Carolina law and the rules of the South Carolina Republican Party, it held its biannual County Convention on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m. in the Union County Courthouse.

The Convention was called to order by Chairman Mike Fowler with Tommy Mann opening the meeting with prayer. Tommy Sinclair lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Mann reciting the Republican Creed.

The press release states Fowler was elected Convention Chair and Tiffany Littlejohn elected Convention Secretary for the purpose of overseeing the election of County Officers. After the approval of Convention Officers and rules, the press release states the Convention Chair then asked for nominations for County Officers who would each serve a two-year term. Those elected at the Convention and the County Offices they were elected to are:

• Tommy Sinclair who was elected to his first term as Chairman.

• Tylger Shugart who was reelected Vice Chairman, a position he has served in since 2011.

• Freddie Gault who was elected to a second term as Executive Committeeman.

• Cathy Peahuff who was elected to serve as the Secretary/Treasurer.

Building On Success

The press release also states the Union County Republican Party is looking to build on the success of recent elections which saw Republican candidates win county offices for the first time since Reconstruction.

It points out that William All III was elected Union County Probate Judge on the Republican ticket in 2014 and David Sinclair elected as a Republican to Union County Council in 2016. The press release states that these victories, along with the election of a Republican as Union County Clerk of Court in 2012 “helped to loosen the grip Democrats have long held on county offices in Union County.”

The press release points out that the Republican Party has carried Union County on the national and state levels for many years and that the Union County GOP is looking to bring that success to the county level.

It concludes by stating that anyone interested in joining the Republican Party can send an email to [email protected] , or connect through social media facebook.com/unionscgop or on [email protected] In addition, it states that all upcoming meetings will be advertised via local media outlets.

Image courtesy of the South Carolina Republican Party The Union County Republican Party held its biannual convention on Monday and elected a new slate of county officers. The GOP is looking to build upon recent success it has enjoyed in recent elections and elect more Republicans to local office. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GOP.jpg Image courtesy of the South Carolina Republican Party The Union County Republican Party held its biannual convention on Monday and elected a new slate of county officers. The GOP is looking to build upon recent success it has enjoyed in recent elections and elect more Republicans to local office.

Party looking to build on electoral success